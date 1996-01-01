Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #2 Flashcards
Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which characteristics of metal atoms help explain why valence electrons in a metal are delocalized?
Metal atoms have loosely held valence electrons, allowing them to be delocalized and shared among atoms.What is the number of electrons in the outermost energy level of an oxygen atom?
Oxygen has 6 electrons in its outermost energy level.How many valence electrons does boron have?
Boron has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does francium have?
Francium has 1 valence electron.What do we call electrons that are in the outermost energy level of an atom?
Electrons in the outermost energy level are called valence electrons.What are valence electrons and why are they important?
Valence electrons are outer shell electrons involved in chemical bonding; they determine reactivity.How many electrons are in the third energy level in a sodium atom?
Sodium has 1 electron in its third energy level.Which part of the atom is responsible for chemical bonding?
Valence electrons are responsible for chemical bonding.How many valence electrons does a neutral atom of oxygen have?
A neutral oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.Which part of an atom is involved in chemical reactions?
Valence electrons are involved in chemical reactions.How many valence electrons does potassium (K) have?
Potassium has 1 valence electron.How many valence electrons does nitrogen (N) have?
Nitrogen (N) has 5 valence electrons.How many valence electrons do the alkaline earth metals possess?
Alkaline earth metals possess 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does sulfur have?
Sulfur has 6 valence electrons.Where are the valence electrons of an atom found?
Valence electrons are found in the atom's outermost shell.Where are the elements with the most valence electrons found?
Elements with the most valence electrons are found in group 18 (noble gases) of the periodic table.How many electrons does nitrogen gain in order to achieve a noble-gas electron configuration?
Nitrogen gains 3 electrons to achieve a noble-gas configuration.How many valence electrons does calcium (Ca) have?
Calcium (Ca) has 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are available for bonding in bromine (Br)?
Bromine has 7 valence electrons available for bonding.Which describes the outer energy level electrons of metal atoms?
Metal atoms have loosely held valence electrons in their outer energy level.What are valence electrons?
Valence electrons are electrons in the outermost shell of an atom involved in chemical bonding.How many valence electrons does Ca have?
Ca (calcium) has 2 valence electrons.What are the valence electrons in an atom responsible for?
Valence electrons are responsible for chemical bonding and reactivity.What is the number of valence electrons in a nitrogen atom in the ground state?
A nitrogen atom in the ground state has 5 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in a neutral atom of nitrogen?
A neutral nitrogen atom has 5 valence electrons.Which subshell holds the valence electrons of barium?
Barium's valence electrons are in the 6s subshell.What is the significance of valence electrons?
Valence electrons determine an element's chemical reactivity and bonding behavior.How many valence electrons are in the element neon?
Neon has 8 valence electrons.What term is used for the electrons in the outermost shell or energy level?
Valence electrons.An atom with five or more valence electrons is?
An atom with five or more valence electrons is typically a nonmetal and tends to gain electrons.How many valence electrons does each oxygen atom have now?
Each oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.What are the electrons in the outermost energy level of an atom called?
They are called valence electrons.How many valence electrons does selenium have?
Selenium has 6 valence electrons.Where are valence electrons located in an atom?
Valence electrons are located in the atom's outermost shell.How many valence electrons does a neutral beryllium atom have?
A neutral beryllium atom has 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does a nitrogen atom have?
A nitrogen atom has 5 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does helium (He) have?
Helium has 2 valence electrons.Why are valence electrons so important?
Valence electrons are important because they determine how atoms bond and react chemically.How many valence electrons does this element have?
The number of valence electrons depends on the element's group number in the periodic table.What is the particular significance of valence electrons?
Valence electrons determine an element's chemical reactivity and bonding capabilities.