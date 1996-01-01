Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #2 Flashcards

Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which characteristics of metal atoms help explain why valence electrons in a metal are delocalized?
    Metal atoms have loosely held valence electrons, allowing them to be delocalized and shared among atoms.
  • What is the number of electrons in the outermost energy level of an oxygen atom?
    Oxygen has 6 electrons in its outermost energy level.
  • How many valence electrons does boron have?
    Boron has 3 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does francium have?
    Francium has 1 valence electron.
  • What do we call electrons that are in the outermost energy level of an atom?
    Electrons in the outermost energy level are called valence electrons.
  • What are valence electrons and why are they important?
    Valence electrons are outer shell electrons involved in chemical bonding; they determine reactivity.
  • How many electrons are in the third energy level in a sodium atom?
    Sodium has 1 electron in its third energy level.
  • Which part of the atom is responsible for chemical bonding?
    Valence electrons are responsible for chemical bonding.
  • How many valence electrons does a neutral atom of oxygen have?
    A neutral oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.
  • Which part of an atom is involved in chemical reactions?
    Valence electrons are involved in chemical reactions.
  • How many valence electrons does potassium (K) have?
    Potassium has 1 valence electron.
  • How many valence electrons does nitrogen (N) have?
    Nitrogen (N) has 5 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons do the alkaline earth metals possess?
    Alkaline earth metals possess 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does sulfur have?
    Sulfur has 6 valence electrons.
  • Where are the valence electrons of an atom found?
    Valence electrons are found in the atom's outermost shell.
  • Where are the elements with the most valence electrons found?
    Elements with the most valence electrons are found in group 18 (noble gases) of the periodic table.
  • How many electrons does nitrogen gain in order to achieve a noble-gas electron configuration?
    Nitrogen gains 3 electrons to achieve a noble-gas configuration.
  • How many valence electrons does calcium (Ca) have?
    Calcium (Ca) has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are available for bonding in bromine (Br)?
    Bromine has 7 valence electrons available for bonding.
  • Which describes the outer energy level electrons of metal atoms?
    Metal atoms have loosely held valence electrons in their outer energy level.
  • What are valence electrons?
    Valence electrons are electrons in the outermost shell of an atom involved in chemical bonding.
  • How many valence electrons does Ca have?
    Ca (calcium) has 2 valence electrons.
  • What are the valence electrons in an atom responsible for?
    Valence electrons are responsible for chemical bonding and reactivity.
  • What is the number of valence electrons in a nitrogen atom in the ground state?
    A nitrogen atom in the ground state has 5 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in a neutral atom of nitrogen?
    A neutral nitrogen atom has 5 valence electrons.
  • Which subshell holds the valence electrons of barium?
    Barium's valence electrons are in the 6s subshell.
  • What is the significance of valence electrons?
    Valence electrons determine an element's chemical reactivity and bonding behavior.
  • How many valence electrons are in the element neon?
    Neon has 8 valence electrons.
  • What term is used for the electrons in the outermost shell or energy level?
    Valence electrons.
  • An atom with five or more valence electrons is?
    An atom with five or more valence electrons is typically a nonmetal and tends to gain electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does each oxygen atom have now?
    Each oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.
  • What are the electrons in the outermost energy level of an atom called?
    They are called valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does selenium have?
    Selenium has 6 valence electrons.
  • Where are valence electrons located in an atom?
    Valence electrons are located in the atom's outermost shell.
  • How many valence electrons does a neutral beryllium atom have?
    A neutral beryllium atom has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does a nitrogen atom have?
    A nitrogen atom has 5 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does helium (He) have?
    Helium has 2 valence electrons.
  • Why are valence electrons so important?
    Valence electrons are important because they determine how atoms bond and react chemically.
  • How many valence electrons does this element have?
    The number of valence electrons depends on the element's group number in the periodic table.
  • What is the particular significance of valence electrons?
    Valence electrons determine an element's chemical reactivity and bonding capabilities.