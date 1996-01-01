Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which characteristics of metal atoms help explain why valence electrons in a metal are delocalized? Metal atoms have loosely held valence electrons, allowing them to be delocalized and shared among atoms.

What is the number of electrons in the outermost energy level of an oxygen atom? Oxygen has 6 electrons in its outermost energy level.

How many valence electrons does boron have? Boron has 3 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does francium have? Francium has 1 valence electron.

What do we call electrons that are in the outermost energy level of an atom? Electrons in the outermost energy level are called valence electrons.

What are valence electrons and why are they important? Valence electrons are outer shell electrons involved in chemical bonding; they determine reactivity.