Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #3 Flashcards

How many valence electrons does beryllium have?
Beryllium has 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does hydrogen have?
Hydrogen has 1 valence electron.How many valence electrons are in the electron-dot structure of CCl4?
CCl4 has a total of 32 valence electrons (4 from C and 7 from each Cl).What are the electrons in an atom's outermost energy level called?
They are called valence electrons.Why are only valence (and not core) electrons involved in bonding?
Valence electrons are in the outermost shell and are accessible for bonding, while core electrons are not.Selenium has six valence electrons. What is the valence of selenium?
Selenium typically has a valence of 2 or 6, depending on the compound.An atom has 6 electrons in its outer shell. How many unpaired electrons does it have?
Oxygen, with 6 valence electrons, has 2 unpaired electrons.How many valence electrons does one chlorine (Cl) atom have?
One chlorine atom has 7 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in a helium atom?
A helium atom has 2 valence electrons.How many electrons does barium have to give up to achieve a noble-gas electron configuration?
Barium must give up 2 electrons to achieve a noble-gas configuration.Which part of the atom is responsible for forming chemical bonds?
Valence electrons are responsible for forming chemical bonds.An atom has the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p3. How many valence electrons does this atom have?
This atom (nitrogen) has 5 valence electrons.How many electrons are in the outermost energy level of a neutral carbon atom?
A neutral carbon atom has 4 electrons in its outermost energy level.How many valence electrons does magnesium (Mg) have?
Magnesium has 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in a silicon atom?
A silicon atom has 4 valence electrons.Which part of an atom determines how it will react with other atoms?
The number and arrangement of valence electrons determine how an atom reacts.Which elements can have expanded octets?
Elements in period 3 and beyond (such as sulfur, phosphorus) can have expanded octets.How many valence electrons does the sodium atom have?
A sodium atom has 1 valence electron.Which are the outermost electrons of an atom?
They are called valence electrons.How many valence electrons does a carbon atom have?
A carbon atom has 4 valence electrons.Which noble gas has the same electron configuration as the oxygen in a water molecule?
Neon has the same electron configuration as the oxygen atom in water after bonding.In which subshells are the valence electrons found?
Valence electrons are found in the s and p subshells for main group elements.Oxygen has an atomic number of 8 and an atomic mass of 16. How many valence electrons does it have?
Oxygen has 6 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in an atom of phosphorus?
Phosphorus has 5 valence electrons.Which parts of an atom are reactive during a chemical process?
Valence electrons are the reactive parts during chemical processes.What is the valence of hydrogen?
Hydrogen has a valence of 1.Which electrons participate in bonding?
Valence electrons participate in bonding.How is the energy level of an atom’s valence electrons related to its period in the periodic table?
The energy level of valence electrons corresponds to the period number of the element.How many valence electrons are in an atom of each element in group 15 in the periodic table?
Each element in group 15 has 5 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in an atom of fluorine?
Fluorine has 7 valence electrons.Why is the calcium ion (Ca2+) more stable than the calcium atom (Ca)?
Ca2+ is more stable because it has a full outer shell after losing 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does Ne have?
Ne (neon) has 8 valence electrons.What is the importance of valence electrons?
Valence electrons determine chemical reactivity and bonding.How many valence electrons does xenon have?
Xenon has 8 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does nitrogen have?
Nitrogen has 5 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does the element Ar have?
Ar (argon) has 8 valence electrons.How many electrons are in the n = 3 shell of a carbon atom?
A carbon atom has no electrons in the n = 3 shell; its electrons are in n = 1 and n = 2.How many valence electrons does a neutral neon atom have?
A neutral neon atom has 8 valence electrons.