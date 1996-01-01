Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many valence electrons does beryllium have? Beryllium has 2 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does hydrogen have? Hydrogen has 1 valence electron.

How many valence electrons are in the electron-dot structure of CCl4? CCl4 has a total of 32 valence electrons (4 from C and 7 from each Cl).

What are the electrons in an atom's outermost energy level called? They are called valence electrons.

Why are only valence (and not core) electrons involved in bonding? Valence electrons are in the outermost shell and are accessible for bonding, while core electrons are not.

Selenium has six valence electrons. What is the valence of selenium? Selenium typically has a valence of 2 or 6, depending on the compound.