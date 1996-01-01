Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #4 Flashcards
Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #4
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
How many valence electrons does an atom of aluminum have?
Aluminum has 3 valence electrons.What are the core electrons of strontium?
Strontium's core electrons are all electrons except the 2 in the 5s subshell.How many unpaired electrons does sulfur have?
Sulfur has 2 unpaired electrons in its ground state.How many valence electrons does this oxygen atom have? Two, four, six, or eight?
An oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.How many unpaired electrons are there in an atom of sulfur in its ground state?
Sulfur has 2 unpaired electrons in its ground state.How many valence electrons does this atom have?
The number of valence electrons depends on the element's group number.The outermost electrons in a given atom are called what?
They are called valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in sodium?
Sodium has 1 valence electron.Which element has 5 valence electrons on the 3rd energy level?
Phosphorus has 5 valence electrons on the 3rd energy level.How can you tell the number of covalent bonds the atoms of an element can form?
The number of covalent bonds is usually equal to the number of unpaired valence electrons.An atom has 15 total electrons. How many electrons does it have in its outer shell?
An atom with 15 electrons (phosphorus) has 5 electrons in its outer shell.Which electrons are involved in bonding?
Valence electrons are involved in bonding.What is hydrogen’s outermost energy level?
Hydrogen's outermost energy level is n = 1.What is the total number of valence electrons for SO2?
SO2 has 18 valence electrons (6 from each O and 6 from S).How can you determine the number of valence electrons in an atom using the periodic table?
For main group elements, the group number equals the number of valence electrons.Which element has 3 energy levels and 4 valence electrons?
Silicon has 3 energy levels and 4 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in a neutral atom of oxygen?
A neutral oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.Which of the following has two unpaired electrons?
Oxygen has two unpaired electrons.Where are the valence electrons located in an atom?
Valence electrons are located in the outermost shell of an atom.What are the core electrons in phosphorus?
Phosphorus has 10 core electrons (all electrons except the 5 in the 3rd shell).How many electrons are required to complete the outer energy level of a phosphorus atom?
Phosphorus needs 3 more electrons to complete its outer energy level.What is a likely predictor of how many covalent bonds an atom can form?
The number of unpaired valence electrons predicts the number of covalent bonds.How many electrons do the halogens have in their outer shell?
Halogens have 7 electrons in their outer shell.How many pairs of valence electrons do the bromine atoms have in the following molecules and ions?
Each bromine atom has 3 pairs of valence electrons and 1 unpaired electron.Which element has 2 valence electrons and is in period 4?
Calcium has 2 valence electrons and is in period 4.How many valence electrons are in a neutral atom of aluminum?
A neutral aluminum atom has 3 valence electrons.Which of the following outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a reactive metal?
A configuration with 1 or 2 valence electrons (such as s1 or s2) belongs to a reactive metal.Which of the following have the same number of valence electrons?
Elements in the same group have the same number of valence electrons.How many valence electrons does each of the nitrogen atoms have after they share their electrons?
Each nitrogen atom has 8 electrons in its valence shell after sharing.How many electrons are in the outermost energy level of a neutral potassium atom?
A neutral potassium atom has 1 electron in its outermost energy level.How many valence electrons does the ground-state electron configuration of nitrogen have?
Nitrogen has 5 valence electrons in its ground state.How many valence electrons are in a neutral atom of nitrogen (N)?
A neutral nitrogen atom has 5 valence electrons.Which of these elements has two electrons in its outer p orbitals?
Oxygen has two electrons in its outer p orbitals.How many valence electrons does an atom of nitrogen have?
An atom of nitrogen has 5 valence electrons.How many electrons are unpaired in the orbitals of carbon?
Carbon has 2 unpaired electrons in its ground state.What is a valence electron and why are they important to a chemist?
Valence electrons are outer shell electrons that determine chemical bonding and reactivity.What element has 2 valence electrons and 1 energy level?
Helium has 2 valence electrons and 1 energy level.How many valence electrons do the chalcogens have?
Chalcogens (group 16) have 6 valence electrons.Which of the following explains why the valency of carbon is 4 even though it has 6 electrons?
Carbon has 4 valence electrons available for bonding, which determines its valency.How many valence electrons does argon (Ar) have?
Argon has 8 valence electrons.