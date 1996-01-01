Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many valence electrons does an atom of aluminum have? Aluminum has 3 valence electrons.

What are the core electrons of strontium? Strontium's core electrons are all electrons except the 2 in the 5s subshell.

How many unpaired electrons does sulfur have? Sulfur has 2 unpaired electrons in its ground state.

How many valence electrons does this oxygen atom have? Two, four, six, or eight? An oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does this atom have? The number of valence electrons depends on the element's group number.