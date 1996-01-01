Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many valence electrons does antimony have? Antimony has 5 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons do barium and phosphorus have? Barium has 2 valence electrons; phosphorus has 5.

How many valence electrons does iron have? Iron has 8 valence electrons (6 in 3d and 2 in 4s).

In which principal energy level is/are the valence electron(s) found? Valence electrons are found in the highest principal energy level occupied by electrons.

How many electrons can the 1st energy level hold? The 1st energy level can hold 2 electrons.

Which of the following atoms has six valence electrons? Oxygen, sulfur, and selenium each have six valence electrons.