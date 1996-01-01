Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #5 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #5

Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #5
  • How many valence electrons does antimony have?
    Antimony has 5 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons do barium and phosphorus have?
    Barium has 2 valence electrons; phosphorus has 5.
  • How many valence electrons does iron have?
    Iron has 8 valence electrons (6 in 3d and 2 in 4s).
  • In which principal energy level is/are the valence electron(s) found?
    Valence electrons are found in the highest principal energy level occupied by electrons.
  • How many electrons can the 1st energy level hold?
    The 1st energy level can hold 2 electrons.
  • Which of the following atoms has six valence electrons?
    Oxygen, sulfur, and selenium each have six valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does tin have?
    Tin has 4 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does strontium have?
    Strontium has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does Mg have?
    Mg (magnesium) has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does strontium (Sr) have?
    Strontium (Sr) has 2 valence electrons.
  • Which elements have valence electrons within the same energy level?
    Elements in the same period have valence electrons in the same energy level.
  • How many electrons does bromine have?
    Bromine has 35 electrons in total.
  • Which atoms could have an expanded valence shell?
    Atoms from period 3 and beyond can have expanded valence shells.
  • How many valence electrons does C have?
    C (carbon) has 4 valence electrons.
  • Why does it make sense for the valence electrons to increase going across a period?
    Valence electrons increase across a period because each successive element adds one electron to the outer shell.
  • How many valence electrons does boron (B) have?
    Boron (B) has 3 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are there in an atom of neon?
    Neon has 8 valence electrons.
  • Which of the following has eight valence electrons?
    Noble gases (except helium) have eight valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in a neutral atom of chlorine?
    A neutral chlorine atom has 7 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in an atom of magnesium?
    Magnesium has 2 valence electrons.
  • For the element arsenic: how many filled shells?
    Arsenic has 4 filled electron shells.
  • Where are the electrons that are involved in bonding?
    Electrons involved in bonding are the valence electrons in the outermost shell.
  • What part of the atom is involved in chemical bonding with other atoms?
    Valence electrons are involved in chemical bonding.
  • What happens when nitrogen fills its valence shell?
    Nitrogen achieves a stable octet and becomes chemically stable.
  • Which electrons in an atom will have the same amount of energy?
    Electrons in the same shell (energy level) have similar energy.
  • How do valence electrons affect atoms?
    Valence electrons determine an atom's chemical reactivity and bonding.
  • What is the most important factor in determining how an atom will bond?
    The number and arrangement of valence electrons.
  • What can we learn by the number of electrons on the outer energy level of an atom?
    We can predict the atom's chemical reactivity and bonding behavior.
  • What are the outermost electrons called?
    The outermost electrons are called valence electrons.
  • Which of the following atoms or ions does not have a filled outer subshell?
    Atoms or ions with less than 8 valence electrons do not have a filled outer subshell.
  • Which of the following atoms can expand its valence shell when bonding?
    Atoms from period 3 and beyond (e.g., sulfur, phosphorus) can expand their valence shell.
  • What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy each of the following subshells?
    s: 2, p: 6, d: 10, f: 14 electrons.
  • What is a valence electron? Why are they important?
    Valence electrons are outer shell electrons; they are important for chemical bonding and reactivity.
  • What is the maximum number of unpaired d electrons that an atom or ion can possess?
    The maximum number of unpaired d electrons is 5.
  • How many more electrons does sulfur need to be stable?
    Sulfur needs 2 more electrons to complete its octet.
  • How many valence electrons does the following atom have?
    The number of valence electrons depends on the element's group number.
  • Which of the following elements has 8 valence electrons?
    Noble gases (except helium) have 8 valence electrons.
  • How many electrons are in the outer (valence) shell of an Al³⁺ ion?
    An Al³⁺ ion has no electrons in its outer shell.
  • How many unpaired electrons are there in each species below? Remember that Ti is a transition metal.
    Titanium (Ti) has 2 unpaired electrons in its ground state.
  • How many electrons do most atoms seek to obtain in their valence shell?
    Most atoms seek to obtain 8 electrons in their valence shell (octet rule).