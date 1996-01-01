Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #6 Flashcards
What is the valence electron configuration for the nitrogen atom?
Nitrogen's valence electron configuration is 2s2 2p3.How many valence electrons do the alkaline earth metals have in their elemental state?
Alkaline earth metals have 2 valence electrons in their elemental state.How many valence electrons does a neutral atom of aluminum have?
A neutral aluminum atom has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does silicon (Si) have?
Silicon (Si) has 4 valence electrons.Halogens are group 17. How many valence electrons do they have?
Halogens have 7 valence electrons.How can you determine the number of valence electrons in an atom of a representative element?
For representative elements, the group number equals the number of valence electrons.Which element has an outer shell electron configuration of 2s²2p³?
Nitrogen has an outer shell configuration of 2s²2p³.How many valence electrons does the ground-state configuration of nitrogen have?
Nitrogen has 5 valence electrons in its ground state.How many valence electrons does an atom of N have?
An atom of N (nitrogen) has 5 valence electrons.For hydrogen, how many valence electrons does it have?
Hydrogen has 1 valence electron.How many valence electrons does calcium contain?
Calcium contains 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are present in an atom of argon?
Argon has 8 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does a neutral atom of beryllium (Be) have?
A neutral beryllium atom has 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in a neutral atom of neon?
A neutral neon atom has 8 valence electrons.How many unpaired electrons are present in the ground state of the atoms in group 4A(14)?
Group 4A elements (like carbon) have 2 unpaired electrons in their ground state.How many valence electrons does iron have?
Iron has 8 valence electrons (6 in 3d and 2 in 4s).Which element has six valence electrons in each of its atoms in the ground state?
Oxygen, sulfur, and selenium each have six valence electrons.Which elements are most likely to react in the same manner in a chemical reaction?
Elements in the same group react similarly due to having the same number of valence electrons.How many valence electrons do elements of the nitrogen group have?
Elements in the nitrogen group (group 15) have 5 valence electrons.What are the 2s electrons in nitrogen?
The 2s electrons in nitrogen are part of its valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in nitrogen?
Nitrogen has 5 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in an atom of nitrogen?
An atom of nitrogen has 5 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does indium have?
Indium has 3 valence electrons.How many d electrons are found in cobalt?
Cobalt has 7 d electrons.How many valence electrons does He have?
He (helium) has 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in aluminum?
Aluminum has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does Si have?
Si (silicon) has 4 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in rubidium?
Rubidium has 1 valence electron.How many p electrons are there in an atom of selenium (Se)?
Selenium has 4 p electrons in its valence shell.Which element has 3 valence electrons and 3 energy levels?
Aluminum has 3 valence electrons and 3 energy levels.How many valence electrons does an atom of F have?
An atom of F (fluorine) has 7 valence electrons.What are valence electrons primarily responsible for?
Valence electrons are primarily responsible for chemical bonding and reactivity.Which electrons are involved in chemical reactions?
Valence electrons are involved in chemical reactions.What is the total number of valence electrons in a calcium atom in the ground state?
A calcium atom has 2 valence electrons in the ground state.How many electrons does argon have?
Argon has 18 electrons in total.How many valence electrons does arsenic have?
Arsenic has 5 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does a neutral potassium atom have?
A neutral potassium atom has 1 valence electron.How many valence electrons does N have?
N (nitrogen) has 5 valence electrons.What do the number of electrons in an atom's valence shell determine?
They determine the atom's chemical reactivity and bonding behavior.How many valence electrons are in helium?
Helium has 2 valence electrons.