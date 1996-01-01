Skip to main content
Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #6 Flashcards

Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #6
  • What is the valence electron configuration for the nitrogen atom?
    Nitrogen's valence electron configuration is 2s2 2p3.
  • How many valence electrons do the alkaline earth metals have in their elemental state?
    Alkaline earth metals have 2 valence electrons in their elemental state.
  • How many valence electrons does a neutral atom of aluminum have?
    A neutral aluminum atom has 3 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does silicon (Si) have?
    Silicon (Si) has 4 valence electrons.
  • Halogens are group 17. How many valence electrons do they have?
    Halogens have 7 valence electrons.
  • How can you determine the number of valence electrons in an atom of a representative element?
    For representative elements, the group number equals the number of valence electrons.
  • Which element has an outer shell electron configuration of 2s²2p³?
    Nitrogen has an outer shell configuration of 2s²2p³.
  • How many valence electrons does the ground-state configuration of nitrogen have?
    Nitrogen has 5 valence electrons in its ground state.
  • For hydrogen, how many valence electrons does it have?
    Hydrogen has 1 valence electron.
  • How many valence electrons does calcium contain?
    Calcium contains 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are present in an atom of argon?
    Argon has 8 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does a neutral atom of beryllium (Be) have?
    A neutral beryllium atom has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in a neutral atom of neon?
    A neutral neon atom has 8 valence electrons.
  • How many unpaired electrons are present in the ground state of the atoms in group 4A(14)?
    Group 4A elements (like carbon) have 2 unpaired electrons in their ground state.
  • How many valence electrons does iron have?
    Iron has 8 valence electrons (6 in 3d and 2 in 4s).
  • Which element has six valence electrons in each of its atoms in the ground state?
    Oxygen, sulfur, and selenium each have six valence electrons.
  • Which elements are most likely to react in the same manner in a chemical reaction?
    Elements in the same group react similarly due to having the same number of valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons do elements of the nitrogen group have?
    Elements in the nitrogen group (group 15) have 5 valence electrons.
  • What are the 2s electrons in nitrogen?
    The 2s electrons in nitrogen are part of its valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does indium have?
    Indium has 3 valence electrons.
  • How many d electrons are found in cobalt?
    Cobalt has 7 d electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does He have?
    He (helium) has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in aluminum?
    Aluminum has 3 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does Si have?
    Si (silicon) has 4 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in rubidium?
    Rubidium has 1 valence electron.
  • How many p electrons are there in an atom of selenium (Se)?
    Selenium has 4 p electrons in its valence shell.
  • Which element has 3 valence electrons and 3 energy levels?
    Aluminum has 3 valence electrons and 3 energy levels.
  • How many valence electrons does an atom of F have?
    An atom of F (fluorine) has 7 valence electrons.
  • What are valence electrons primarily responsible for?
    Valence electrons are primarily responsible for chemical bonding and reactivity.
  • Which electrons are involved in chemical reactions?
    Valence electrons are involved in chemical reactions.
  • What is the total number of valence electrons in a calcium atom in the ground state?
    A calcium atom has 2 valence electrons in the ground state.
  • How many electrons does argon have?
    Argon has 18 electrons in total.
  • How many valence electrons does arsenic have?
    Arsenic has 5 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does a neutral potassium atom have?
    A neutral potassium atom has 1 valence electron.
  • What do the number of electrons in an atom's valence shell determine?
    They determine the atom's chemical reactivity and bonding behavior.
  • How many valence electrons are in helium?
    Helium has 2 valence electrons.