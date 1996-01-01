Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the valence electron configuration for the nitrogen atom? Nitrogen's valence electron configuration is 2s2 2p3.

How many valence electrons do the alkaline earth metals have in their elemental state? Alkaline earth metals have 2 valence electrons in their elemental state.

How many valence electrons does a neutral atom of aluminum have? A neutral aluminum atom has 3 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does silicon (Si) have? Silicon (Si) has 4 valence electrons.

Halogens are group 17. How many valence electrons do they have? Halogens have 7 valence electrons.

How can you determine the number of valence electrons in an atom of a representative element? For representative elements, the group number equals the number of valence electrons.