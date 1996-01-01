Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #7 Flashcards

Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #7
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • How many electrons are needed to fill the first energy level?
    The first energy level is filled with 2 electrons.
  • How many unpaired electrons are in the calcium atom?
    Calcium has no unpaired electrons in its ground state.
  • What is the valence electron configuration for the krypton atom?
    Krypton's valence electron configuration is 4s2 4p6.
  • How many valence electrons does oxygen (O) have?
    Oxygen (O) has 6 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does F have?
    F (fluorine) has 7 valence electrons.
  • What is the total number of electrons needed to fill the fourth main energy level?
    The fourth main energy level can hold up to 32 electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in B?
    Boron (B) has 3 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons in fluorine?
    Fluorine has 7 valence electrons.
  • Which of the following have their valence electrons in the same shell?
    Elements in the same period have valence electrons in the same shell.
  • How many electrons are in the n = 3 shell of a vanadium atom?
    Vanadium has 13 electrons in the n = 3 shell.
  • What type of properties do valence electrons determine for an element?
    Valence electrons determine chemical and physical properties such as reactivity and bonding.
  • What is special about valence electrons?
    Valence electrons are special because they participate in chemical bonding and determine reactivity.
  • Is hydrogen a metal or a nonmetal? How many valence electrons does a hydrogen atom have?
    Hydrogen is a nonmetal and has 1 valence electron.
  • What is the valence electron configuration for the oxygen atom?
    Oxygen's valence electron configuration is 2s2 2p4.
  • How many valence electrons does group 13 have?
    Group 13 elements have 3 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons are in an atom of the element fluorine?
    Fluorine has 7 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does a boron atom have?
    A boron atom has 3 valence electrons.
  • What is the valence of selenium?
    Selenium typically has a valence of 2 or 6.
  • What is the valence electron configuration for the selenium atom?
    Selenium's valence electron configuration is 4s2 4p4.
  • How many valence electrons does chlorine (Cl) have?
    Chlorine (Cl) has 7 valence electrons.
  • How many electrons occupy the outer energy level of most atoms that are chemically stable?
    Most stable atoms have 8 electrons in their outer energy level.
  • How many valence electrons does a potassium atom have?
    A potassium atom has 1 valence electron.
  • How many valence electrons does cobalt have?
    Cobalt has 9 valence electrons (2 in 4s and 7 in 3d).
  • How many valence electrons are in H2S?
    H2S has 8 valence electrons (2 from H and 6 from S).
  • How many valence electrons does carbon contain?
    Carbon contains 4 valence electrons.
  • Which electrons are involved in chemical bonding?
    Valence electrons are involved in chemical bonding.
  • How many valence electrons does an atom of neon have?
    An atom of neon has 8 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does an atom of Al possess?
    An atom of Al (aluminum) possesses 3 valence electrons.
  • What is the total number of electrons an atom of hydrogen can have in its valence shell?
    Hydrogen can have a maximum of 2 electrons in its valence shell.
  • How many valence electrons does a sodium atom have?
    A sodium atom has 1 valence electron.
  • Which is the correct number of valence electrons in the element gallium (Ga)?
    Gallium (Ga) has 3 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does Sr have?
    Sr (strontium) has 2 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does tellurium have?
    Tellurium has 6 valence electrons.
  • Arsenic is a metalloid. How many valence electrons does arsenic have?
    Arsenic has 5 valence electrons.
  • What are the valence electrons in cobalt's electron configuration?
    Cobalt's valence electrons are the 2 in 4s and 7 in 3d orbitals.
  • Name the electrons in the outermost level of an atom?
    The electrons in the outermost level are called valence electrons.
  • How many electrons are in the outermost shell of an atom with 15 electrons?
    An atom with 15 electrons (phosphorus) has 5 electrons in its outermost shell.
  • How can you tell how many valence electrons an element has?
    For main group elements, the group number equals the number of valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does a neutral germanium atom have?
    Germanium has 4 valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does bromine (Br) have?
    Bromine (Br) has 7 valence electrons.