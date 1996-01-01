Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many electrons are needed to fill the first energy level? The first energy level is filled with 2 electrons.

How many unpaired electrons are in the calcium atom? Calcium has no unpaired electrons in its ground state.

What is the valence electron configuration for the krypton atom? Krypton's valence electron configuration is 4s2 4p6.

How many valence electrons does oxygen (O) have? Oxygen (O) has 6 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does F have? F (fluorine) has 7 valence electrons.

What is the total number of electrons needed to fill the fourth main energy level? The fourth main energy level can hold up to 32 electrons.