Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #7 Flashcards

Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #7
Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #7
How many electrons are needed to fill the first energy level?
The first energy level is filled with 2 electrons.How many unpaired electrons are in the calcium atom?
Calcium has no unpaired electrons in its ground state.What is the valence electron configuration for the krypton atom?
Krypton's valence electron configuration is 4s2 4p6.How many valence electrons does oxygen (O) have?
Oxygen (O) has 6 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does F have?
F (fluorine) has 7 valence electrons.What is the total number of electrons needed to fill the fourth main energy level?
The fourth main energy level can hold up to 32 electrons.How many valence electrons are in B?
Boron (B) has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons in fluorine?
Fluorine has 7 valence electrons.Which of the following have their valence electrons in the same shell?
Elements in the same period have valence electrons in the same shell.How many electrons are in the n = 3 shell of a vanadium atom?
Vanadium has 13 electrons in the n = 3 shell.What type of properties do valence electrons determine for an element?
Valence electrons determine chemical and physical properties such as reactivity and bonding.What is special about valence electrons?
Valence electrons are special because they participate in chemical bonding and determine reactivity.Is hydrogen a metal or a nonmetal? How many valence electrons does a hydrogen atom have?
Hydrogen is a nonmetal and has 1 valence electron.What is the valence electron configuration for the oxygen atom?
Oxygen's valence electron configuration is 2s2 2p4.How many valence electrons does group 13 have?
Group 13 elements have 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in an atom of the element fluorine?
Fluorine has 7 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does a boron atom have?
A boron atom has 3 valence electrons.What is the valence of selenium?
Selenium typically has a valence of 2 or 6.What is the valence electron configuration for the selenium atom?
Selenium's valence electron configuration is 4s2 4p4.How many valence electrons does chlorine (Cl) have?
Chlorine (Cl) has 7 valence electrons.How many electrons occupy the outer energy level of most atoms that are chemically stable?
Most stable atoms have 8 electrons in their outer energy level.How many valence electrons does a potassium atom have?
A potassium atom has 1 valence electron.How many valence electrons does cobalt have?
Cobalt has 9 valence electrons (2 in 4s and 7 in 3d).How many valence electrons are in H2S?
H2S has 8 valence electrons (2 from H and 6 from S).How many valence electrons does carbon contain?
Carbon contains 4 valence electrons.Which electrons are involved in chemical bonding?
Valence electrons are involved in chemical bonding.How many valence electrons does an atom of neon have?
An atom of neon has 8 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does an atom of Al possess?
An atom of Al (aluminum) possesses 3 valence electrons.What is the total number of electrons an atom of hydrogen can have in its valence shell?
Hydrogen can have a maximum of 2 electrons in its valence shell.How many valence electrons does a sodium atom have?
A sodium atom has 1 valence electron.Which is the correct number of valence electrons in the element gallium (Ga)?
Gallium (Ga) has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does Sr have?
Sr (strontium) has 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does tellurium have?
Tellurium has 6 valence electrons.Arsenic is a metalloid. How many valence electrons does arsenic have?
Arsenic has 5 valence electrons.What are the valence electrons in cobalt's electron configuration?
Cobalt's valence electrons are the 2 in 4s and 7 in 3d orbitals.Name the electrons in the outermost level of an atom?
The electrons in the outermost level are called valence electrons.How many electrons are in the outermost shell of an atom with 15 electrons?
An atom with 15 electrons (phosphorus) has 5 electrons in its outermost shell.How can you tell how many valence electrons an element has?
For main group elements, the group number equals the number of valence electrons.How many valence electrons does a neutral germanium atom have?
Germanium has 4 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does bromine (Br) have?
Bromine (Br) has 7 valence electrons.