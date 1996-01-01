Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #8 Flashcards
Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #8
How many valence electrons does lead have?
Lead has 4 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does thallium have?
Thallium has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in the nitrate ion?
The nitrate ion (NO3-) has 24 valence electrons.The valence electron of which atom in the ground state has the greatest amount of energy?
Valence electrons in atoms with higher principal energy levels (e.g., cesium) have the greatest energy.Which element has 6 valence electrons?
Oxygen, sulfur, and selenium each have 6 valence electrons.Which element has 7 valence electrons?
Fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine each have 7 valence electrons.What requirements must be met for an atom to have an expanded valence shell or expanded octet?
Atoms must be in period 3 or higher to have expanded valence shells.What is the valence electron configuration for the sulfur atom?
Sulfur's valence electron configuration is 3s2 3p4.How to find valence electrons with periodic table?
For main group elements, the group number equals the number of valence electrons.Which part of the atom determines how an element interacts in a chemical reaction?
Valence electrons determine how an element interacts in chemical reactions.How many valence electrons are there for a copper atom?
Copper has 11 valence electrons (1 in 4s and 10 in 3d).How many valence electrons does S2- have?
S2- has 8 valence electrons.How many unpaired electrons are in a phosphorus atom?
Phosphorus has 3 unpaired electrons in its ground state.How many valence electrons does a neutral atom of beryllium have?
A neutral beryllium atom has 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does a neutral atom with 15 protons have?
An atom with 15 protons (phosphorus) has 5 valence electrons.Lithium has an atomic number of 3. How many electrons are there in the outermost (valence) shell?
Lithium has 1 electron in its outermost shell.How many core and valence electrons does aluminum have?
Aluminum has 10 core electrons and 3 valence electrons.How many unpaired electrons are in the vanadium atom?
Vanadium has 3 unpaired electrons in its ground state.How many p electrons does Se (atomic number 34) possess?
Selenium has 4 p electrons in its valence shell.How many valence electrons are in a carbon dioxide (CO2) molecule?
CO2 has 16 valence electrons (4 from C and 6 from each O).How many valence electrons are in an atom of each element in group 15 on the periodic table?
Each element in group 15 has 5 valence electrons.What is the valence electron configuration for the magnesium atom?
Magnesium's valence electron configuration is 3s2.What is the valence electron configuration for the silicon atom?
Silicon's valence electron configuration is 3s2 3p2.How many valence electrons does beryllium (Be) have?
Beryllium (Be) has 2 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are there in fluorine?
Fluorine has 7 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in an atom of strontium (Sr)?
Strontium (Sr) has 2 valence electrons.How many electrons are found around the Lewis symbol for the selenium (Se) atom?
Selenium has 6 dots around its Lewis symbol, representing 6 valence electrons.Where are the valence electrons in Ga found?
Gallium's valence electrons are found in the 4s and 4p orbitals.How many valence electrons does boron (B) have?
Boron (B) has 3 valence electrons.How many electrons are found in one atom of carbon?
Carbon has 6 electrons in total.How many valence electrons does a fluorine atom have?
A fluorine atom has 7 valence electrons.How many total valence electrons are available in a molecule of CO2?
CO2 has 16 valence electrons.How many electrons will metals generally have in their outer shell?
Metals generally have 1 or 2 electrons in their outer shell.How many valence electrons does a magnesium atom have?
A magnesium atom has 2 valence electrons.How many unpaired electrons are in the boron atom?
Boron has 1 unpaired electron in its ground state.How many valence electrons does Kr have?
Kr (krypton) has 8 valence electrons.Is sulfur a metal or a nonmetal? How many valence electrons does a sulfur atom have?
Sulfur is a nonmetal and has 6 valence electrons.What is the significance of carbon having four valence electrons?
Carbon can form four covalent bonds, making it versatile in chemical bonding.If an atom has 6 valence electrons, what is its likely group?
It is likely in group 16 (chalcogens).How many valence electrons are in an atom of aluminum metal?
Aluminum has 3 valence electrons.