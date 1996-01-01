Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many valence electrons does lead have? Lead has 4 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does thallium have? Thallium has 3 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons are in the nitrate ion? The nitrate ion (NO3-) has 24 valence electrons.

The valence electron of which atom in the ground state has the greatest amount of energy? Valence electrons in atoms with higher principal energy levels (e.g., cesium) have the greatest energy.

Which element has 6 valence electrons? Oxygen, sulfur, and selenium each have 6 valence electrons.

Which element has 7 valence electrons? Fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine each have 7 valence electrons.