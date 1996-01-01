Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #9 Flashcards
Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #9
How many total valence electrons are present in manganese (Mn)?
Manganese has 7 valence electrons (2 in 4s and 5 in 3d).What is the valence electron configuration for the fluorine atom?
Fluorine's valence electron configuration is 2s2 2p5.How many unpaired electrons are present in the ground state P atom?
Phosphorus has 3 unpaired electrons in its ground state.How many valence electrons does O have?
O (oxygen) has 6 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does cesium have?
Cesium has 1 valence electron.How many valence electrons does bismuth have?
Bismuth has 5 valence electrons.What is the valence electron configuration for the gallium atom?
Gallium's valence electron configuration is 4s2 4p1.How many electrons are there in the third shell of sodium?
Sodium has 1 electron in its third shell.What is the valence electron configuration for the phosphorus atom?
Phosphorus's valence electron configuration is 3s2 3p3.How many valence electrons does an atom of the element neon (Ne) have?
Neon has 8 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does each carbon atom have?
Each carbon atom has 4 valence electrons.The element phosphorus (P) contains how many valence electrons?
Phosphorus contains 5 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does B have?
Boron (B) has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons are in an oxygen atom?
An oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.What is the valence electron configuration for the neon atom?
Neon's valence electron configuration is 2s2 2p6.How many valence electrons does arsenic (As) have?
Arsenic (As) has 5 valence electrons.How many electrons are in the n = 4 shell in a neutral calcium atom?
Calcium has 2 electrons in the n = 4 shell.Phosphorus has an atomic number of 15. How many valence shell electrons does it have?
Phosphorus has 5 valence shell electrons.What is the valence electron configuration for the beryllium atom?
Beryllium's valence electron configuration is 2s2.What is the valence electron configuration for the aluminum atom?
Aluminum's valence electron configuration is 3s2 3p1.How many valence electrons does krypton (Kr) have?
Krypton has 8 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does oxygen have?
Oxygen has 6 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does a sulfur atom have?
A sulfur atom has 6 valence electrons.How can you tell the number of covalent bonds the atoms of an element can form?
The number of covalent bonds is usually equal to the number of unpaired valence electrons.How many valence electrons does a neutral atom of boron have?
A neutral boron atom has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does gallium have?
Gallium has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does the Lewis structure for a chlorine atom show?
The Lewis structure for chlorine shows 7 valence electrons.Which element can accommodate more than eight electrons in its valence shell?
Elements in period 3 and beyond (e.g., sulfur, phosphorus) can accommodate more than eight electrons.What is the number of valence electrons in an atom of Al?
Aluminum (Al) has 3 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does phosphorus have?
Phosphorus has 5 valence electrons.Which is the correct number of valence electrons in the element sulfur (S)?
Sulfur (S) has 6 valence electrons.What is the total number of valence electrons in an atom of boron in the ground state?
Boron has 3 valence electrons in the ground state.What is the valence electron configuration for the bromine atom?
Bromine's valence electron configuration is 4s2 4p5.How many valence electrons are in Li?
Li (lithium) has 1 valence electron.Oxygen has eight electrons. How many valence electrons does it have?
Oxygen has 6 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does germanium have?
Germanium has 4 valence electrons.How many valence electrons does an oxygen atom have?
An oxygen atom has 6 valence electrons.What is the valence electron configuration for the calcium atom?
Calcium's valence electron configuration is 4s2.Which of the following has a full valence shell?
Noble gases (except helium) have a full valence shell.What is the valence electron configuration for the lithium atom?
Lithium's valence electron configuration is 2s1.