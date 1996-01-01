Valence Electrons of Elements quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many total valence electrons are present in manganese (Mn)? Manganese has 7 valence electrons (2 in 4s and 5 in 3d).

What is the valence electron configuration for the fluorine atom? Fluorine's valence electron configuration is 2s2 2p5.

How many unpaired electrons are present in the ground state P atom? Phosphorus has 3 unpaired electrons in its ground state.

How many valence electrons does O have? O (oxygen) has 6 valence electrons.

How many valence electrons does cesium have? Cesium has 1 valence electron.

How many valence electrons does bismuth have? Bismuth has 5 valence electrons.