What is vapor pressure in the context of a liquid in a closed system? Vapor pressure is the pressure exerted by a gas that is in equilibrium with its liquid phase at a specific temperature within a closed system.

According to Raoult's law, what happens to the vapor pressure when a solute is added to a solvent? The vapor pressure of the solution decreases compared to the pure solvent when a solute is added.

What is the formula for vapor pressure lowering according to Raoult's law? P_solution = X_solvent × P°_solvent, where X_solvent is the mole fraction of the solvent and P°_solvent is the vapor pressure of the pure solvent.

In the formula for vapor pressure lowering, what does X_solvent represent? X_solvent represents the mole fraction of the solvent in the solution.

What does the symbol P°_solvent indicate in Raoult's law? P°_solvent indicates the vapor pressure of the pure solvent, with the degree sign showing it is pure.

What is the Van't Hoff factor (i) and how is it used in vapor pressure lowering calculations? The Van't Hoff factor (i) represents the number of particles a solute dissociates into and is used to adjust the mole fraction calculation for ionic solutes.