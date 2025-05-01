What is the first step when writing the formula for an ionic compound from its name? The first step is to write the ions involved in the compound based on the provided name.

How do you determine the charge of aluminum in aluminum nitride? Aluminum is in group 3A of the periodic table, so its charge is +3 (Al3+).

What does the 'ide' ending in 'nitride' indicate about the element? The 'ide' ending indicates that the element is a nonmetal and has gained electrons to form an anion.

What is the charge on the nitride ion? The nitride ion (N) has a charge of -3 (N3-).

When do the charges of ions cancel each other out in an ionic compound? The charges cancel out when the numbers in the charges are the same but opposite in sign.

What is the correct formula for aluminum nitride? The formula for aluminum nitride is AlN.