Writing Ionic Compounds quiz #2 Flashcards

Writing Ionic Compounds quiz #2
Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Cu2+ and P3- ions.
Cu3P2Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by the elements barium and sulfur.
BaSPredict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Au3+ and HSO4- ions.
Au(HSO4)3Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Ca2+ and PO4^3- ions.
Ca3(PO4)2Write the chemical formula for gallium phosphide.
GaPPredict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Ca2+ and ClO- ions.
Ca(ClO)2Write the chemical formula for ammonium phosphide.
(NH4)3PPredict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by aluminum and iodine.
AlI3Express the chemical formula for the chromate ion.
CrO4^2-What should you do if the charges of the ions in an ionic compound are different when writing its formula?
You should use the crisscross method, bringing the number of each ion's charge down as a subscript for the other ion to balance the charges.