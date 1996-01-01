Writing Ionic Compounds quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Cu2+ and P3- ions. Cu3P2

Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by the elements barium and sulfur. BaS

Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Au3+ and HSO4- ions. Au(HSO4)3

Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Ca2+ and PO4^3- ions. Ca3(PO4)2

Write the chemical formula for gallium phosphide. GaP

Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Ca2+ and ClO- ions. Ca(ClO)2