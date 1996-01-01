Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Writing Ionic Compounds quiz #2 Flashcards

Writing Ionic Compounds quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/10
  • Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Cu2+ and P3- ions.
    Cu3P2
  • Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by the elements barium and sulfur.
    BaS
  • Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Au3+ and HSO4- ions.
    Au(HSO4)3
  • Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Ca2+ and PO4^3- ions.
    Ca3(PO4)2
  • Write the chemical formula for gallium phosphide.
    GaP
  • Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by Ca2+ and ClO- ions.
    Ca(ClO)2
  • Write the chemical formula for ammonium phosphide.
    (NH4)3P
  • Predict the chemical formula for the ionic compound formed by aluminum and iodine.
    AlI3
  • Express the chemical formula for the chromate ion.
    CrO4^2-
  • What should you do if the charges of the ions in an ionic compound are different when writing its formula?
    You should use the crisscross method, bringing the number of each ion's charge down as a subscript for the other ion to balance the charges.