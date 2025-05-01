Problem 57a
Tausonite, a mineral composed of Sr, O, and Ti, has the cubic unit cell shown in the drawing. (a) What is the empirical formula of this mineral?
- The unit cell of a compound containing Co and O has a unit cell shown below. The Co atoms are on the corners, and the O atoms are completely within the unit cell. What is the empirical formula of this compound? What is the oxidation state of the metal?
Problem 58
- Alabandite is a mineral composed of manganese(II) sulfide (MnS). The mineral adopts the rock salt structure. The length of an edge of the MnS unit cell is 5.223 Å at 25 °C. Determine the density of MnS in g/cm³.
Problem 59
Problem 61a,c
A particular form of cinnabar (HgS) adopts the zinc blende structure. The length of the unit cell edge is 5.852 Å. (a) Calculate the density of HgS in this form. (c) Which of the two substances has the higher density? How do you account for the difference in densities?
Problem 61b
A particular form of cinnabar (HgS) adopts the zinc blende structure. The length of the unit cell edge is 5.852 Å. (b) The mineral tiemannite (HgSe) also forms a solid phase with the zinc blende structure. The length of the unit cell edge in this mineral is 6.085 Å. What accounts for the larger unit cell length in tiemmanite?
- At room temperature and pressure, RbI crystallizes with the NaCl-type structure. (a) Use ionic radii to predict the length of the cubic unit cell edge. (b) Use this value to estimate the density. (c) At high pressure, the structure transforms to one with a CsCl-type structure. Use ionic radii to predict the length of the cubic unit cell edge for the high-pressure form of RbI. (d) Use this value to estimate the density. How does this density compare with the density you calculated in part (b)?
Problem 62
- The coordination number for Mg2+ ion is usually six. Assuming this holds, determine the anion coordination number in the following compounds: (a) MgS, (b) MgF2, (c) MgO.
Problem 65
Problem 66a
The coordination number for the Al3+ ion is typically between four and six. Use the anion coordination number to determine the Al3 + coordination number in the following compounds: (a) AlF3 where the fluoride ions are two coordinate.
Problem 66b
The coordination number for the Al3+ ion is typically between four and six. Use the anion coordination number to determine the Al3 + coordination number in the following compounds: (b) Al2O3 where the oxygen ions are six coordinate.
Problem 66c
The coordination number for the Al3+ ion is typically between four and six. Use the anion coordination number to determine the Al3 + coordination number in the following compounds: (c) AlN where the nitride ions are four coordinate.
- Classify each of the following statements as true or false: (a) Although both molecular solids and covalent-network solids have covalent bonds, the melting points of molecular solids are much lower because their covalent bonds are much weaker. (b) Other factors being equal, highly symmetric molecules tend to form solids with higher melting points than asymmetrically shaped molecules.
Problem 67
- Classify each of the following statements as true or false: (a) For molecular solids, the melting point generally increases as the strengths of the covalent bonds increase. (b) For molecular solids, the melting point generally increases as the strengths of the intermolecular forces increase.
Problem 68
- Which type of solid can become a considerably better conductor of electricity via chemical substitution?
Problem 69
Problem 69a
Both covalent-network solids and ionic solids can have melting points well in excess of room temperature, and both can be poor conductors of electricity in their pure form. However, in other ways their properties are quite different. (a) Which type of solid is more likely to dissolve in water?
- The smectic liquid crystalline phase can be said to be more highly ordered than the nematic phase. In what sense is this true?
Problem 72
- If you want to dope GaAs to make a p-type semiconductor with an element to replace As, which element(s) would you pick?
Problem 74
Problem 76d
Cadmium telluride is an important material for solar cells. (d) With respect to silicon, does CdTe absorb a larger or smaller portion of the solar spectrum?
- The semiconductor CdSe has a band gap of 1.74 eV. What wavelength of light would be emitted from an LED made from CdSe? What region of the electromagnetic spectrum does this correspond to?
Problem 77
- The first LEDs were made from GaAs, which has a band gap of 1.43 eV. What wavelength of light would be emitted from an LED made from GaAs? What region of the electromagnetic spectrum does this light correspond to: ultraviolet, visible, or infrared?
Problem 78
Problem 81
(a) What is a monomer? (b) Which of these molecules can be used as a monomer: ethanol, ethene (also called ethylene), methane?
- The molecular formula of n-decane is CH3(CH2)8CH3. Decane is not considered a polymer, whereas polyethylene is. What is the distinction?
Problem 82
- State whether each of these numbers is a reasonable value for a polymer’s molecular weight: 100 amu, 10,000 amu, 100,000 amu, 1,000,000 amu.
Problem 83
- Indicate whether the following statement is true or false: For an addition polymerization, there are no by-products of the reaction (assuming 100% yield).
Problem 84
- An ester is a compound formed by a condensation reaction between a carboxylic acid and an alcohol that eliminates a water molecule. Read the discussion of esters in Section 24.4 and then give an example of a reaction forming an ester. How might this kind of reaction be extended to form a polymer (a polyester)?
Problem 85
Problem 86
Write a balanced chemical equation for the formation of a polymer via a condensation reaction from the monomers succinic acid 1HOOCCH2CH2COOH2 and ethylenediamine 1H2NCH2CH2NH22.
- An addition polymerization forms the polymer originally used as Saran™ wrap. It has the following structure −[CCl2−CH2]−n. Draw the structure of the monomer.
Problem 87
Problem 88b
Write the chemical equation that represents the formation of (b) polyacrylonitrile from acrylonitrile (polyacrylonitrile is used in home furnishings, craft yarns, clothing, and many other items).
- (a) What molecular features make a polymer flexible? (b) If you cross-link a polymer, is it more flexible or less flexible than it was before?
Problem 91
- If you want to make a polymer for plastic wrap, should you strive to make a polymer that has a high or low degree of crystallinity?
Problem 93
- Explain why “bands” may not be the most accurate description of bonding in a solid when the solid has nanoscale dimensions.
Problem 95
Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Back