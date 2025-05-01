Problem 28
What is the minimum number of atoms that could be contained in the unit cell of an element with a face-centered cubic lattice? (a) 1, (b) 2, (c) 3, (d) 4, (e) 5.
Problem 29b
The unit cell of nickel arsenide is shown here. (b) What is the empirical formula?
- The densities of the elements K, Ca, Sc, and Ti are 0.86, 1.5, 3.2, and 4.5 g/cm³, respectively. One of these elements crystallizes in a body-centered cubic structure; the other three crystallize in a face-centered cubic structure. Which one crystallizes in the body-centered cubic structure? Justify your answer.
Problem 31
- For each of these solids, state whether you would expect it to possess metallic properties: (a) TiCl4 (b) NiCo alloy (c) W (d) Ge (e) ScN
Problem 32
Problem 33a
Consider the unit cells shown here for three different structures that are commonly observed for metallic elements. (a) Which structure(s) corresponds to the densest packing of atoms?
Problem 33b
Consider the unit cells shown here for three different structures that are commonly observed for metallic elements. (b) Which structure(s) corresponds to the least dense packing of atoms?
- Iridium crystallizes in a face-centered cubic unit cell that has an edge length of 3.833 Å. (a) Calculate the atomic radius of an iridium atom. (b) Calculate the density of iridium metal.
Problem 35
- Calcium crystallizes in a body-centered cubic structure at 467°C. (b) How many nearest neighbors does each Ca atom possess? (c) Estimate the length of the unit cell edge, a, from the atomic radius of calcium (1.97 Å). (d) Estimate the density of Ca metal at this temperature.
Problem 36
Problem 36a
Calcium crystallizes in a body-centered cubic structure at 467°C. (a) How many Ca atoms are contained in each unit cell?
Problem 36b,c,d
Calcium crystallizes in a body-centered cubic structure at 467°C. (b) How many nearest neighbors does each Ca atom possess? (c) Estimate the length of the unit cell edge, a, from the atomic radius of calcium (1.97 Å). (d) Estimate the density of Ca metal at this temperature.
- Aluminum metal crystallizes in a face-centered cubic unit cell. (a) How many aluminum atoms are in a unit cell? (b) Estimate the length of the unit cell edge, a, from the atomic radius of aluminum (1.43 Å). (c) Calculate the density of aluminum metal.
Problem 39
Problem 40
An element crystallizes in a face-centered cubic lattice. The edge of the unit cell is 4.078 Å, and the density of the crystal is 19.30 g>cm3. Calculate the atomic weight of the element and identify the element.
Problem 41
Which of these statements about alloys and intermetallic compounds is false? (a) Bronze is an example of an alloy. (b) 'Alloy' is just another word for 'a chemical compound of fixed composition that is made of two or more metals.' (c) Intermetallics are compounds of two or more metals that have a definite composition and are not considered alloys. (d) If you mix two metals together and, at the atomic level, they separate into two or more different compositional phases, you have created a heterogeneous alloy. (e) Alloys can be formed even if the atoms that comprise them are rather different in size.
Problem 42a,c
Determine if each statement is true or false: (a) Substitutional alloys are solid solutions, but interstitial alloys are heterogenous alloys. (c) The atomic radii of the atoms in a substitutional alloy are similar to each other, but in an interstitial alloy, the interstitial atoms are a lot smaller than the host lattice atoms.
Problem 42b
Determine if each statement is true or false: (b) Substitutional alloys have 'solute' atoms that replace 'solvent' atoms in a lattice, but interstitial alloys have 'solute' atoms that are in between the 'solvent' atoms in a lattice.
Problem 43
For each of the following alloy compositions, indicate whether you would expect it to be a substitutional alloy, an interstitial alloy, or an intermetallic compound: (a) Fe0.97Si0.03 (b) Fe0.60Ni0.40 (c) SmCo5.
- For each of the following alloy compositions, indicate whether you would expect it to be a substitutional alloy, an interstitial alloy, or an intermetallic compound: (a) Cu₀.₆₆Zn₀.₃₄ (b) Ag₃Sn (c) Ti₀.₉₉O₀.₀₁.
Problem 44
- Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (a) Substitutional alloys tend to be more ductile than interstitial alloys. (b) Interstitial alloys tend to form between elements with similar ionic radii.
Problem 45
Problem 45c
Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (c) Nonmetallic elements are never found in alloys.
- Which element or elements are alloyed with gold to make the following types of 'colored gold' used in the jewelry industry? For each type, also indicate what type of alloy is formed: (c) green gold.
Problem 47
Problem 48
An increase in temperature causes most metals to undergo thermal expansion, which means the volume of the metal increases upon heating. How does thermal expansion affect the unit cell length? What is the effect of an increase in temperature on the density of a metal?
Problem 49a,c,d
State whether each sentence is true or false: (a) Metals have high electrical conductivities because the electrons in the metal are delocalized. (c) Metals have large thermal conductivities because they expand when heated. (d) Metals have small thermal conductivities because the delocalized electrons cannot easily transfer the kinetic energy imparted to the metal from heat.
Problem 49b
State whether each sentence is true or false: (b) Metals have high electrical conductivities because they are denser than other solids.
Problem 51a
The molecular-orbital diagrams for two- and four-atom linear chains of lithium atoms are shown in Figure 12.22. Construct a molecular-orbital diagram for a chain containing six lithium atoms and use it to answer the following questions: (a) How many molecular orbitals are there in the diagram?
Problem 51c
The molecular-orbital diagrams for two- and four-atom linear chains of lithium atoms are shown in Figure 12.22. Construct a molecular-orbital diagram for a chain containing six lithium atoms and use it to answer the following questions: (c) How many nodes are in the highest-energy molecular orbital?
Problem 51e
The molecular-orbital diagrams for two- and four-atom linear chains of lithium atoms are shown in Figure 12.22. Construct a molecular-orbital diagram for a chain containing six lithium atoms and use it to answer the following questions: (e) How many nodes are in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)?
Problem 52b,c,d,e
Repeat Exercise 12.51 for a linear chain of eight lithium atoms. (b) How many nodes are in the lowest-energy molecular orbital? (c) How many nodes are in the highestenergy molecular orbital? (d) How many nodes are in the highest-energy occupied molecular orbital (HOMO)? (e) How many nodes are in the lowest-energy unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO)?
Problem 52f
Repeat Exercise 12.51 for a linear chain of eight lithium atoms. (f) How does the HOMO–LUMO energy gap for this case compare to that of the four-atom case?
Problem 53
Which would you expect to be the more ductile element, (a) Ag or Mo? (b) Zn or Si? In each case explain your reasoning.
Problem 54
Which of the following statements does not follow from the fact that the alkali metals have relatively weak metal–metal bonding? (a) The alkali metals are less dense than other metals. (b) The alkali metals are soft enough to be cut with a knife. (c) The alkali metals are more reactive than other metals. (d) The alkali metals have higher melting points than other metals. (e) The alkali metals have low ionization energies.
Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
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