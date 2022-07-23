Chapter 3, Problem 46c
Determine the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (c) 89.14% Au and 10.86% O by mass.
Give the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (c) 26.56% K, 35.41% Cr, and 38.03% O by mass.
Determine the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (a) 3.92 mol C, 5.99 mol H, and 2.94 mol O
Determine the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (b) 12.0 g calcium and 2.8 g nitrogen
Determine the empirical formulas of the compounds with the following compositions by mass: (a) 74.0% C, 8.7% H, and 17.3% N
Determine the empirical formulas of the compounds with the following compositions by mass: (b) 57.5% Na, 40.0% O, and 2.5% H
Determine the empirical formulas of the compounds with the following compositions by mass: (a) 42.1% Na, 18.9% P, and 39.0% O