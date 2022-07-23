Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Chapter 3, Problem 46a

Determine the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (a) 3.92 mol C, 5.99 mol H, and 2.94 mol O

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Empirical Formula

The empirical formula of a compound represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements present in that compound. It is derived from the number of moles of each element, providing a basic understanding of the composition without indicating the actual number of atoms in a molecule.
Empirical vs Molecular Formula

Mole Concept

The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole corresponds to Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities (atoms, molecules, etc.). Understanding the mole concept is essential for converting between mass, number of particles, and volume in chemical calculations.
Mole Concept

Mole Ratio

Mole ratio refers to the relative number of moles of each element in a compound. It is crucial for determining the empirical formula, as it allows chemists to simplify the ratios of the elements to their smallest whole numbers, which is necessary for accurately representing the composition of the compound.
Neutron-Proton Ratio
Related Practice
Give the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (a) 0.052 mol C, 0.103 mol H, and 0.017 mol O

Give the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (b) 2.10 g nickel and 0.58 g oxygen

Give the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (c) 26.56% K, 35.41% Cr, and 38.03% O by mass.

Determine the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (b) 12.0 g calcium and 2.8 g nitrogen

Determine the empirical formula of each of the following compounds if a sample contains (c) 89.14% Au and 10.86% O by mass.

Determine the empirical formulas of the compounds with the following compositions by mass: (a) 74.0% C, 8.7% H, and 17.3% N

