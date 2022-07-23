Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Empirical Formula The empirical formula of a compound represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements present in that compound. It is derived from the number of moles of each element, providing a basic understanding of the composition without indicating the actual number of atoms in a molecule.

Mole Concept The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole corresponds to Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities (atoms, molecules, etc.). Understanding the mole concept is essential for converting between mass, number of particles, and volume in chemical calculations.