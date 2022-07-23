Chapter 11, Problem 66

At 25°C gallium is a solid with a density of 5.91 g/cm3 and a melting point, 29.8°C, just slightly above room temperature. The density of liquid gallium just above the melting point is 6.1 g/cm3. Based on this information, what unusual feature would you expect to find in the phase diagram of gallium?

