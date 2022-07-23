Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular Forces
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.11 - Liquids and Intermolecular ForcesProblem 66
Chapter 11, Problem 66

At 25°C gallium is a solid with a density of 5.91 g/cm3 and a melting point, 29.8°C, just slightly above room temperature. The density of liquid gallium just above the melting point is 6.1 g/cm3. Based on this information, what unusual feature would you expect to find in the phase diagram of gallium?

Hi everyone to we have hypothetical substance that has a melting point of 32.7 degrees Celsius and extensively as a solid at 30 degrees Celsius is 7.31 g per centimeter cube and its density as a liquid at 32.9 degrees Celsius is 8.92 g per centimeter cubed. Or ask Which statement is true. So the solid density is less than the liquid density, but typically the density of a solid is greater than the density of its liquid. So this substance is atypical. Its solid state is denser or more compact than the liquid, so thus a backward sloping solid. Look at line can be seen on its face diagram like that of water. The answer is going to be a thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Referring to Figure 11.29, describe the phase changes (and the temperatures at which they occur) when CO2 is heated from -80 to -20°C at (a) a constant pressure of 3 atm,

The phase diagram for neon is

Use the phase diagram to answer the following questions. (a) What is the approximate value of the normal melting point?

Use the phase diagram of neon to answer the following questions. (b) What can you say about the strength of the intermolecular forces in neon and argon based on the critical points of Ne and Ar (see Table 11.5.)?

Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (c) Molecules that exhibit a liquid crystalline phase do so at well-defined temperatures and pressures.

In all four liquid crystalline phases shown in Figure 11.32, the long axis of the molecule preferentially orders along one or more specific directions. In three of the four phases the molecules also lose some freedom of translational motion. In which of the four liquid crystalline phases do the molecules retain the freedom to move in all three directions that they possess in the liquid phase: nematic, smectic A, smectic C, or cholesteric?

As the intermolecular attractive forces between molecules increase in magnitude, do you expect each of the following to increase or decrease in magnitude? (g) critical temperature.

