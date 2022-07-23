At 25°C gallium is a solid with a density of 5.91 g/cm3 and a melting point, 29.8°C, just slightly above room temperature. The density of liquid gallium just above the melting point is 6.1 g/cm3. Based on this information, what unusual feature would you expect to find in the phase diagram of gallium?
Use the phase diagram of neon to answer the following questions. (a) What is the approximate value of the normal boiling point?
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Key Concepts
Phase Diagram
Normal Boiling Point
Intermolecular Forces
Appendix B lists the vapor pressure of water at various external pressures. (c) A city at an altitude of 5000 ft above sea level has a barometric pressure of 633 torr. To what temperature would you have to heat water to boil it in this city?
Referring to Figure 11.29, describe the phase changes (and the temperatures at which they occur) when CO2 is heated from -80 to -20°C at (a) a constant pressure of 3 atm,
Use the phase diagram of neon to answer the following questions. (b) What can you say about the strength of the intermolecular forces in neon and argon based on the critical points of Ne and Ar (see Table 11.5.)?
The phase diagram for neon is
Use the phase diagram to answer the following questions. (a) What is the approximate value of the normal melting point?