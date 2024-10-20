Problem 73a
(a) What are 'valence electrons'?
Problem 73b
(b) What are 'core electrons'?
Problem 73c
(c) What does each box in an orbital diagram represent?
Problem 74a
For each element, indicate the number of valence electrons, core electrons, and unpaired electrons in the ground state: a. nitrogen
Problem 74c
For each element, indicate the number of valence electrons, core electrons, and unpaired electrons in the ground state: c. chlorine
Problem 76a
Write the condensed electron configurations for the following atoms and indicate how many unpaired electrons each has: (a) Mg.
Problem 76f
Write the condensed electron configurations for the following atoms and indicate how many unpaired electrons each has: (f) Lu.
Problem 77a
Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (a) 1s22s2
Problem 77c
Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (c) 3Ar44s13d5
Problem 77d
Identify the specific element that corresponds to each of the following electron configurations and indicate the number of unpaired electrons for each: (d) 3Kr45s24d105p4.
Problem 79b
The following do not represent valid ground-state electron configurations for an atom either because they violate the Pauli exclusion principle or because orbitals are not filled in order of increasing energy. Indicate which of these two principles is violated in each example. b. 3Xe46s25d4
Problem 80b
The following electron configurations represent excited states. Identify the element and write its ground-state condensed electron configuration. (b) 3Ar44s13d104p25p1
Problem 82b
If you put 120 volts of electricity through a pickle, the pickle will smoke and start glowing orange-yellow. The light is emitted because sodium ions in the pickle become excited; their return to the ground state results in light emission. b. What is the energy of 1.00 mol of these photons? (A mole of photons is called an Einstein.)
Problem 83c
Certain elements emit light of a specific wavelength when they are burned or heated in a non-luminous flame. Historically, chemists used such emission wavelengths to determine whether specific elements were present in a sample. Some characteristic wavelengths for a few of the elements are given in the following table:
Ag 328.1 nm Fe 372.0 nm
Au 267.6 nm K 404.7 nm
Ba 455.4 nm Mg 285.2 nm
Ca 422.7 nm Na 589.6 nm
Cu 324.8 nm Ni 341.5 nm
(c) When burned, a sample of an unknown substance is found to emit light of frequency 6.58 * 1014 s-1. Which of these elements is probably in the sample?
Problem 84
In August 2011, the Juno spacecraft was launched from Earth with the mission of orbiting Jupiter, arriving nearly five years later in July of 2016. The distance between the two planets varies depending on where each planet is in its orbit, but at the closest, the distance between Jupiter and Earth is 391 million miles. What is the minimum amount of time it takes for a transmitted signal from Juno to reach the Earth?
Problem 86
The watt is the derived SI unit of power, the measure of energy per unit time: 1 W=1 J/s. A semiconductor laser in a CD player has an output wavelength of 780 nm and a power level of 0.10 mW. How many photons strike the CD surface during the playing of a CD 69 minutes in length?
Problem 88a
In an experiment to study the photoelectric effect, a scientist measures the kinetic energy of ejected electrons as a function of the frequency of radiation hitting a metal surface. She obtains the following plot. The point labeled 'n0' corresponds to light with a wavelength of 542 nm. (a) What is the value of n0 in s - 1?
Problem 89a
Consider a transition in which the electron of a hydrogen atom is excited from n = 1 to n = . (a) What is the end result of this transition?
Problem 89b
Consider a transition in which the electron of a hydrogen atom is excited from n = 1 to n = . (b) What is the wavelength of light that must be absorbed to accomplish this process?
Problem 89d
Consider a transition in which the electron of a hydrogen atom is excited from n = 1 to n = . (d) How are the results of parts (b) and (c) related to the plot shown in Exercise 6.88?
Problem 90c
The human retina has three types of receptor cones, each sensitive to a different range of wavelengths of visible light, as shown in this figure (the colors are merely to differentiate the three curves from one another; they do not indicate the actual colors represented by each curve):
(c) Explain why the sky appears blue even though all wavelengths of solar light are scattered by the atmosphere.
Problem 91a
The series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom for which nf = 3 is called the Paschen series. (a) Determine the region of the electromagnetic spectrum in which the lines of the Paschen series are observed.
Problem 91b
The series of emission lines of the hydrogen atom for which nf = 3 is called the Paschen series. (b) Calculate the wavelengths of the first three lines in the Paschen series—those for which ni = 4, 5, and 6.
Problem 92e
Determine whether each of the following sets of quantum numbers for the hydrogen atom is valid. If a set is not valid, then indicate which of the quantum numbers has a value that is not valid: e. n = 2, l = 2, ml = 1, ms = +1/2
Problem 96a
As discussed in the A Closer Look box on 'Measurement and the Uncertainty Principle,' the essence of the uncertainty principle is that we can't make a measurement without disturbing the system that we are measuring. (a) Why can't we measure the position of a subatomic particle without disturbing it?
Problem 98c
The Chemistry and Life box in Section 6.7 described the techniques called NMR and MRI. (c) When the 450-MHz photon is absorbed, does it change the spin of the electron or the proton on a hydrogen atom?
Problem 100d
Using the periodic table as a guide, write the condensed electron configuration and determine the number of unpaired electrons for the ground state of d. Sb
Problem 101
Scientists have speculated that element 126 might have a moderate stability, allowing it to be synthesized and characterized. Predict what the condensed electron configuration of this element might be.
Problem 102a
In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (a) What is the significance of the observation that the single beam splits into two beams?
Problem 102c
In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (c) What do you think would happen if the beam of hydrogen atoms were replaced with a beam of helium atoms? Why?
