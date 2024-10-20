Problem 2
Which of these spheres represents F, which represents Br, and which represents Br-?
Problem 3b
Consider the Mg2+, Cl-, K+, and Se2- ions. The four spheres below represent these four ions, scaled according to ionic size. (b) In terms of size, between which of the spheres would you find the (i) Ca2+ and (ii) S2- ions?
Problem 4
In the following reaction
which sphere represents a metal and which represents a nonmetal?
Problem 6
The graph below shows the ionization energies for a particular element. In which group is the element most likely a member of? [Section 7.3]
Problem 9
Group 1A and 2A elements are sometimes called, collectively, “the s-block.” Therefore, what is an analogous name for the entire collection of the group 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A, and 8A elements?
Problem 10
The prefix eka- comes from the Sanskrit word for 'one.' Mendeleev used this prefix to indicate that the unknown element was one place away from the known element that followed the prefix. For example, eka-silicon, which we now call germanium, is one element below silicon. Mendeleev also predicted the existence of eka-manganese, which was not experimentally confirmed until 1937 because this element is radioactive and does not occur in nature. Based on the periodic table shown in Figure 7.1, what do we now call the element Mendeleev called eka-manganese?
Problem 13
Among elements 1–18, which element or elements have the smallest effective nuclear charge if we use Equation 7.1 to calculate 𝑍eff? Which element or elements have the largest effective nuclear charge?
Problem 14
Which of the following statements about effective nuclear charge for the outermost valence electron of an atom is incorrect? (i) The effective nuclear charge can be thought of as the true nuclear charge minus a screening constant due to the other electrons in the atom. (ii) Effective nuclear charge increases going left to right across a row of the periodic table. (iii) Valence electrons screen the nuclear charge more effectively than do core electrons. (iv) The effective nuclear charge shows a sudden decrease when we go from the end of one row to the beginning of the next row of the periodic table. (v) The change in effective nuclear charge going down a column of the periodic table is generally less than that going across a row of the periodic table
Problem 15e
Detailed calculations show that the value of Zeff for the outermost electrons in Na and K atoms is 2.51+ and 3.49+, respectively. (e) Predict Zeff for the outermost electrons in the Rb atom based on the calculations for Na and K.
Problem 16a
Detailed calculations show that the value of Zeff for the outermost electrons in Si and Cl atoms is 4.29+ and 6.12+, respectively. (a) What value do you estimate for Zeff experienced by the outermost electron in both Si and Cl by assuming core electrons contribute 1.00 and valence electrons contribute 0.00 to the screening constant?
Problem 17
Which will experience the greater effective nuclear charge, the electrons in the 𝑛=3 shell in Ar or the 𝑛=3 shell in Kr? Which is more likely to be closer to the nucleus?
Problem 18
Arrange the following atoms in order of increasing effective nuclear charge experienced by the electrons in the 𝑛=3 electron shell: K, Mg, P, Rh, Ti.
Problem 20b
With the exception of helium, the noble gases condense to form solids when they are cooled sufficiently. At temperatures below 83 K, argon forms a close-packed solid whose structure is shown below. (b) Is this value larger or smaller than the bonding atomic radius estimated for argon in Figure 7.7?
Problem 20c
With the exception of helium, the noble gases condense to form solids when they are cooled sufficiently. At temperatures below 83 K, argon forms a close-packed solid whose structure is shown below. (c) Based on this comparison would you say that the atoms are held together by chemical bonds in solid argon?
Problem 21a
Tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal in the periodic table: 3422°C. The distance between the centers of W atoms in tungsten metal is 2.74 Å. a. What is the atomic radius of a tungsten atom in this environment? (This radius is called the metallic radius.)
Problem 21b
Tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal in the periodic table: 3422°C. The distance between the centers of W atoms in tungsten metal is 2.74 Å. c. If you put tungsten metal under high pressure, predict what would happen to the distance between W atoms.
Problem 22
Which of the following statements about the bonding atomic radii in Figure 7.7 is incorrect? (i) For a given period, the radii of the representative elements generally decrease from left to right across a period. (ii) The radii of the representative elements for the n = 3 period are all larger than those of the corresponding elements in the n = 2 period. (iii) For most of the representative elements, the change in radius from the n = 2 to the n = 3 period is greater than the change in radius from n = 3 to n = 4. (iv) The radii of the transition elements generally increase moving from left to right within a period. (v) The large radii of the Group 1 elements are due to their relatively small effective nuclear charges.
Problem 23
Estimate the As¬I bond length from the data in Figure 7.7 and compare your value to the experimental As ¬I bond length in arsenic triiodide, AsI3, 2.55 Å.
Problem 24
The experimental Bi─I bond length in bismuth triiodide, Bil3, is 2.81 Å. Based on this value and the data in Figure 7.7, predict the atomic radius of Bi.
Problem 25c
Using only the periodic table, arrange each set of atoms in order from largest to smallest: (c) F, O, N.
Problem 26b
Using only the periodic table, arrange each set of atoms in order of increasing radius. b. In, Sn, As
Problem 27a
Identify each statement as true or false: (a) Cations are larger than their corresponding neutral atoms.
Problem 27b
Identify each statement as true or false: (b) Li+ is smaller than Li.
Problem 28
For each set of atoms and ions, pick the smallest one.
a. I, I+, I−
b. Be2+, Ca2+, Mg2+
c. Fe, Fe2+, Fe3+
Problem 29a
Which neutral atom is isoelectronic with each of the following ions? Ga3+, Zr4+, Mn7+, I−, Pb2+.
Problem 30
For each ion, identify the neutral atom that is isoelectronic with it.
a. Cl−
b. Sc3+
c. Fe2+
d. Zn2+
e.Sn4+
Problem 31b
Consider the isoelectronic ions F- and Na+. (b) Using Equation 7.1 and assuming that core electrons contribute 1.00 and valence electrons contribute 0.00 to the screening constant, S, calculate Zeff for the 2p electrons in both ions.
Problem 31d
Consider the isoelectronic ions F- and Na+. (d) For isoelectronic ions, how are effective nuclear charge and ionic radius related?
Problem 33a
Consider S, Cl, and K and their most common ions. (a) List the atoms in order of increasing size.
Problem 33c
Consider S, Cl, and K and their most common ions.(c) Explain any differences in the orders of the atomic and ionic sizes.
