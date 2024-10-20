Problem 1a
The accompanying photo shows a pipevine swallowtail caterpillar climbing up a twig. (a) As the caterpillar climbs, its potential energy is increasing. What source of energy has been used to effect this change in potential energy?
Problem 3a
a. Does the accompanying energy diagram represent an increase or decrease in the internal energy of the system?
Problem 4a
The contents of the closed box in each of the following illustrations represent a system, and the arrows show the changes to the system during some process. The lengths of the arrows represent the relative magnitudes of q and w. (a) Which of these processes is endothermic?
Problem 5a
The diagram shows four states of a system, each with different internal energy, E. (a) Which of the states of the system has the greatest internal energy?
Problem 5c
The diagram shows four states of a system, each with different internal energy, E. (c) Write an expression for the difference in energy between State C and State D.
Problem 7a
Imagine a container placed in a tub of water, as depicted in the accompanying diagram. (a) If the contents of the container are the system and heat is able to flow through the container walls, what qualitative changes will occur in the temperatures of the system and in its surroundings? From the system's perspective, is the process exothermic or endothermic?
Problem 8a
In the accompanying cylinder diagram, a chemical process occurs at constant temperature and pressure. (a) Is the sign of w indicated by this change positive or negative?
Problem 10d
Consider the two diagrams that follow. (d) Would similar relationships hold for the work involved in each process?
Problem 12b
(b) Why does increasing the temperature cause a solid substance to change in succession from a solid to a liquid to a gas?
Problem 14a
(a) What is the electrostatic potential energy (in joules) between two electrons that are separated by 62 pm?
Problem 14b
(b) What is the change in potential energy if the distance separating the two electrons is increased to 1.0 nm?
Problem 14c
(c) Does the potential energy of the two particles increase or decrease when the distance is increased to 1.0 nm?
Problem 15a
(a) The electrostatic force (not energy) of attraction between two oppositely charged objects is given by the equation F = k (Q1Q2/d2) where k = 8.99⨉109N-m2/C2, Q1 and Q2 are the charges of the two objects in Coulombs, and d is the distance separating the two objects in meters. What is the electrostatic force of attraction (in Newtons) between an electron and a proton that are separated by 1⨉102 pm?
Problem 17
A sodium ion, Na+, with a charge of 1.6⨉10-19 C and a chloride ion, Cl - , with charge of -1.6⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.50 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?
Problem 18
A magnesium ion, Mg2+, with a charge of 3.2⨉10-19 C and an oxide ion, O2-, with a charge of -3.2⨉10-19 C, are separated by a distance of 0.35 nm. How much work would be required to increase the separation of the two ions to an infinite distance?
Problem 19a
Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (a) Al and F
Problem 21a
(a) According to the first law of thermodynamics, what quantity is conserved?
Problem 21c
(c) By what means can the internal energy of a closed system increase?
Problem 23a
Calculate ΔE and determine whether the process is endothermic or exothermic for the following cases: (a) q = 0.763 kJ and w = -840 J.
Problem 24a
For the following processes, calculate the change in internal energy of the system and determine whether the process is endothermic or exothermic: (a) A balloon is cooled by removing 0.655 kJ of heat. It shrinks on cooling, and the atmosphere does 382 J of work on the balloon.
Problem 25a
A gas is confined to a cylinder fitted with a piston and an electrical heater, as shown here:
Suppose that current is supplied to the heater so that 100 J of energy is added. Consider two different situations. In case (1) the piston is allowed to move as the energy is added. In case (2) the piston is fixed so that it cannot move. (a) In which case does the gas have the higher temperature after addition of the electrical energy?
Problem 25b
A gas is confined to a cylinder fitted with a piston and an electrical heater, as shown here:
Suppose that current is supplied to the heater so that 100 J of energy is added. Consider two different situations. In case (1) the piston is allowed to move as the energy is added. In case (2) the piston is fixed so that it cannot move. (b) Identify the sign (positive, negative, or zero) of q and w in each case?
Problem 26a
Consider a system consisting of two oppositely charged spheres hanging by strings and separated by a distance r1, as shown in the accompanying illustration. Suppose they are separated to a larger distance r2, by moving them apart. (a) What change, if any, has occurred in the potential energy of the system?
Problem 27a
Imagine that you are climbing a mountain. Which of the following are state functions? a. The distance you walk during your climb to the top
Problem 27b
Imagine that you are climbing a mountain. Which of the following are state functions? b. The change in elevation during the climb
Problem 31
During a normal breath, our lungs expand about 0.50 L against an external pressure of 1.0 atm. How much work is involved in this process (in J)?
Problem 32
How much work (in J) is involved in a chemical reaction if the volume decreases from 5.00 to 1.26 L against a constant pressure of 0.857 atm?
Problem 38
A gas is confined to a cylinder under constant atmospheric pressure, as illustrated in Figure 5.4. When 0.49 kJ of heat is added to the gas, it expands and does 214 J of work on the surroundings. What are the values of H and E for this process?
Problem 39b
The complete combustion of ethanol, C2H5OH(l), to form H2O(g) and CO2(g) at constant pressure releases 1235 kJ of heat per mole of C2H5OH. b. Draw an enthalpy diagram for the reaction.
Problem 40b
The decomposition of Ca(OH)2 into CaO(s) and H2O at constant pressure requires the addition of 109 kJ of heat per mole of Ca(OH)2 . b. Draw an enthalpy diagram for the reaction.
