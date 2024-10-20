Problem 43b
One of the emission lines of the hydrogen atom has a wavelength of 93.07 nm. b. Determine the initial and final values of n associated with this emission.
Problem 44b
The hydrogen atom can absorb light of wavelength 1094 nm. (b) Determine the final value of n associated with this absorption.
Problem 45
Order the following transitions in the hydrogen atom from smallest to largest frequency of light absorbed: n = 3 to n = 6, n = 4 to n = 9, n = 2 to n = 3, and n = 1 to n = 2.
Problem 47a
Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (a) an 85-kg person skiing at 50 km/hr
Problem 47d
Use the de Broglie relationship to determine the wavelengths of the following objects: (d) an ozone 1O32 molecule in the upper atmosphere moving at 550 m/s.
Problem 48
Among the elementary subatomic particles of physics is the muon, which decays within a few microseconds after formation. The muon has a rest mass 206.8 times that of an electron. Calculate the de Broglie wavelength associated with a muon traveling at 8.85 * 105 cm/s.
Problem 49
Neutron diffraction is an important technique for determining the structures of molecules. Calculate the velocity of a neutron needed to achieve a wavelength of 1.25 Å. The mass of a neutron is 1.675×10−27 kg.
Problem 51a
Using Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, calculate the uncertainty in the position of (a) a 1.50-mg mosquito moving at a speed of 1.40 m/s if the speed is known to within {0.01 m/s;
Problem 51b
Using Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle, calculate the uncertainty in the position of b. a proton moving at a speed of (5.00±0.01) × 104 m/s. The mass of a proton is 1.673×10−27 kg.
Problem 52a
Calculate the uncertainty in the position of (a) an electron moving at a speed of 13.00 { 0.012 * 105 m/s
Problem 55a
(a) For n = 4, what are the possible values of l?
Problem 56b
How many unique combinations of the quantum numbers l and 𝑚𝑙 are there when b. n = 4?
Problem 57a
Give the numerical values of n and l corresponding to each of the following orbital designations: (a) 3p.
Problem 57d
Give the numerical values of n and l corresponding to each of the following orbital designations: (d) 5d.
Problem 58a
Give the values for n, l, and 𝑚𝑙 for a. each orbital in the 2p subshell
Problem 59a
A certain orbital of the hydrogen atom has n = 4 and l = 2. a. What are the possible values of ml for this orbital?
Problem 59b
A certain orbital of the hydrogen atom has n = 4 and l = 2. b. What are the possible values of ms for the orbital?
Problem 61
Which of the following represent impossible combinations of n and l? (a) 1p (b) 4s (c) 5f (d) 2d
Problem 62
For the table that follows, write which orbital goes with the quantum numbers. Don't worry about x, y, z subscripts. If the quantum numbers are not allowed, write 'not allowed.' n l ml Orbital 2 1 -1 2p (example) 1 0 0 3 -3 2 3 2 -2 2 0 -1 0 0 0 4 2 1 5 3 0
Problem 63a
Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (a) s.
Problem 64c
Sketch the shape and orientation of the following types of orbitals: (c) dx2 - y2.
Problem 66a
(a) With reference to Figure 6.19, what is the relationship between the number of nodes in an s orbital and the value of the principal quantum number?
Problem 67a
(a) For an He+ ion, do the 2s and 2p orbitals have the same energy? If not, which orbital has a lower energy?
Problem 67b
(b) If we add one electron to form the He atom, would your answer to part (a) change?
Problem 68a
(a) The average distance from the nucleus of a 3s electron in a chlorine atom is smaller than that for a 3p electron. In light of this fact, which orbital is higher in energy?
Problem 69c
Two possible electron configurations for an Li atom are shown here. (c) In the absence of an external magnetic field, can we say that one electron configuration has a lower energy than the other? If so, which one has the lowest energy?
Problem 70a
An experiment called the Stern–Gerlach experiment helped establish the existence of electron spin. In this experiment, a beam of silver atoms is passed through a magnetic field, which deflects half of the silver atoms in one direction and half in the opposite direction. The separation between the two beams increases as the strength of the magnetic field increases. (a) What is the electron configuration for a silver atom?
Problem 70c
An experiment called the Stern–Gerlach experiment helped establish the existence of electron spin. In this experiment, a beam of silver atoms is passed through a magnetic field, which deflects half of the silver atoms in one direction and half in the opposite direction. The separation between the two beams increases as the strength of the magnetic field increases. (c) Would this experiment work for a beam of fluorine (F) atoms?
Problem 71
What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy each of the following subshells? a. 3p, b. 5d, c. 2s, d. 4f.
Problem 72
What is the maximum number of electrons in an atom that can have the following quantum numbers? a. n = 3, ml = -2; b. n = 4, l = 3; c. n = 5, l = 3, ml = 2; d. n = 4, l = 1, ml = 0.
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Back