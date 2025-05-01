Problem 65d
Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak monoprotic acid with a strong base and answer each question.
d. At what volume of added base is the pH calculated by working an equilibrium problem based on the concentration and Kb of the conjugate base?
Problem 66c
Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak base with a strong acid and answer each question.
c. At what volume of added acid does pH = 14 - pKb?
Problem 66d
Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak base with a strong acid and answer each question.
d. At what volume of added acid is the pH calculated by working an equilibrium problem based on the concentration and Ka of the conjugate acid?
Problem 67a
Consider the titration of a 35.0-mL sample of 0.175 M HBr with 0.200 M KOH. Determine each quantity. a. the initial pH
Problem 67b
Consider the titration of a 35.0-mL sample of 0.175 M HBr with 0.200 M KOH. Determine each quantity. b. the volume of added base required to reach the equivalence point
Problem 67c
Consider the titration of a 35.0-mL sample of 0.175 M HBr with 0.200 M KOH. Determine each quantity. c. the pH at 10.0 mL of added base
Problem 67e
Consider the titration of a 35.0-mL sample of 0.175 M HBr with 0.200 M KOH. Determine each quantity. e. the pH after adding 5.0 mL of base beyond the equivalence point
- Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.115 M RbOH with 0.100 M HCl. Determine each quantity. a. the initial pH d. the pH at the equivalence point e. the pH after adding 5.0 mL of acid beyond the equivalence point
Problem 69
Problem 69b
Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.115 M RbOH with 0.100 M HCl. Determine each quantity. b. the volume of added acid required to reach the equivalence point
Problem 71b
Consider the titration of a 20.0-mL sample of 0.105 M HC2H3O2 with 0.125 M NaOH. Determine each quantity. b. the volume of added base required to reach the equivalence point
Problem 72c
A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of added base: 10 mL.
Problem 72d
A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of added base: equivalence point.
Problem 72e
A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of added base: one-half equivalence point.
Problem 72g
A 30.0-mL sample of 0.165 M propanoic acid is titrated with 0.300 M KOH. Calculate the pH at each volume of added base: 25 mL.
Problem 73a
Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.175 M CH3NH2 with 0.150 M HBr. Determine each quantity. a. the initial pH
- Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.175 M CH3NH2 with 0.150 M HBr. Determine each quantity: b. the volume of added acid required to reach the equivalence point, d. the pH at one-half of the equivalence point, f. the pH after adding 5.0 mL of acid beyond the equivalence point.
Problem 73b
Problem 73c
Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.175 M CH3NH2 with 0.150 M HBr. Determine each quantity. c. the pH at 5.0 mL of added acid
Problem 73e
Consider the titration of a 25.0-mL sample of 0.175 M CH3NH2 with 0.150 M HBr. Determine each quantity. e. the pH at the equivalence point
Problem 74a
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 0 mL.
Problem 74b
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 10 mL.
Problem 74d
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: equivalence point.
Problem 74e
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: one-half equivalence.
Problem 74f
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 40 mL.
Problem 74g
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 50 mL.
Problem 74h
A 25.0-mL sample of 0.125 M pyridine is titrated with 0.100 M HCl. Calculate the pH at each volume of added acid: 0 mL, 10 mL, 20 mL, equivalence point, one-half equivalence point, 40 mL, 50 mL. Sketch the titration curve.
Problem 75a
Consider the titration curves (labeled a and b) for two weak acids, both titrated with 0.100 M NaOH.
(i) Which acid solution is more concentrated?
Problem 75b
Consider the titration curves (labeled a and b) for two weak acids, both titrated with 0.100 M NaOH.
(ii) Which acid has the larger Ka?
Problem 76
Consider the titration curves (labeled a and b) for two weak bases, both titrated with 0.100 M HCl. (a)
(b)
(ii) Which base has the larger Kb?
Problem 77
A 0.229-g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid is titrated with 0.112 M NaOH. The resulting titration curve is shown here. Determine the molar mass and pKa of the acid.
- Is a 0.446-g sample of an unknown monoprotic acid titrated with 0.105 M KOH resulting in a titration curve sufficient to determine the molar mass and pKa of the acid?
Problem 78
Ch.17 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
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