- For each solution, calculate the initial and final pH after adding 0.010 mol of HCl: a. 500.0 mL of pure water b. 500.0 mL of a buffer solution that is 0.125 M in HC2H3O2 and 0.115 M in NaC2H3O2 c. 500.0 mL of a buffer solution that is 0.155 M in C2H5NH2 and 0.145 M in C2H5NH3Cl.
Problem 49
Problem 50
For each solution, calculate the initial and final pH after adding 0.010 mol of NaOH. a. 250.0 mL of pure water b. 250.0 mL of a buffer solution that is 0.195 M in HCHO2 and 0.275 M in KCHO2 c. 250.0 mL of a buffer solution that is 0.255 M in CH3CH2NH2 and 0.235 M in CH3CH2NH3Cl
Problem 52
A 100.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in NH3 and 0.125 M in NH4Br. What mass of HCl can this buffer neutralize before the pH falls below 9.00?
Problem 53a
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. a. 100.0 mL of 0.10 M NH3; 100.0 mL of 0.15 M NH4Cl
Problem 53b
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. b. 50.0 mL of 0.10 M HCl; 35.0 mL of 0.150 M NaOH
Problem 53d
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. d. 175.0 mL of 0.10 M NH3; 150.0 mL of 0.12 M NaOH
Problem 53e
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. e. 125.0 mL of 0.15 M NH3; 150.0 mL of 0.20 M NaOH
Problem 54a,b,d
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. a. 75.0 mL of 0.10 M HF; 55.0 mL of 0.15 M NaF b. 150.0 mL of 0.10 M HF; 135.0 mL of 0.175 M HCl d. 125.0 mL of 0.15 M CH3NH2; 120.0 mL of 0.25 M CH3NH3Cl
Problem 54c
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. c. 165.0 mL of 0.10 M HF; 135.0 mL of 0.050 M KOH
Problem 54e
Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. e. 105.0 mL of 0.15 M CH3NH2; 95.0 mL of 0.10 M HCl
Problem 55a
Blood is buffered by carbonic acid and the bicarbonate ion. Normal blood plasma is 0.024 M in HCO3- and 0.0012 M H2CO3 (pKa1 for H2CO3 at body temperature is 6.1).
a. What is the pH of blood plasma?
Problem 55c
Blood is buffered by carbonic acid and the bicarbonate ion. Normal blood plasma is 0.024 M in HCO3- and 0.0012 M H2CO3 (pKa1 for H2CO3 at body temperature is 6.1).
c. Given the volume from part (b), what mass of NaOH can be neutralized before the pH rises above 7.8?
Problem 56
The fluids within cells are buffered by H2PO4- and HPO42- . b. Could a buffer system employing H3PO4 as the weak acid and H2PO4- as the weak base be used as a buffer system within cells? Explain.
Problem 58
Which buffer system is the best choice to create a buffer with pH = 9.00? For the best system, calculate the ratio of the masses of the buffer components required to make the buffer. HF/KF HNO2/KNO2 NH3/NH4Cl HClO/KClO
Problem 59a
A 500.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in HNO2 and 0.150 M in KNO2. Determine if each addition would exceed the capacity of the buffer to neutralize it. a. 250 mg NaOH
Problem 59c
A 500.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in HNO2 and 0.150 M in KNO2. Determine if each addition would exceed the capacity of the buffer to neutralize it. c. 1.25 g HBr
Problem 59d
A 500.0-mL buffer solution is 0.100 M in HNO2 and 0.150 M in KNO2. Determine if each addition would exceed the capacity of the buffer to neutralize it. d. 1.35 g HI
Problem 60
A 1.0-L buffer solution is 0.125 M in HNO2 and 0.145 M in NaNO2. Determine the concentrations of HNO2 and NaNO2 after the addition of each substance: a. 1.5 g HCl b. 1.5 g NaOH c. 1.5 g HI
Problem 61a
The graphs labeled (a) and (b) show the titration curves for two equal-volume samples of monoprotic acids, one weak and one strong. Both titrations were carried out with the same concentration of strong base.
(i) What is the approximate pH at the equivalence point of each curve?
Problem 61b
The graphs labeled (a) and (b) show the titration curves for two equal-volume samples of monoprotic acids, one weak and one strong. Both titrations were carried out with the same concentration of strong base.
(ii) Which graph corresponds to the titration of the strong acid and which one to the titration of the weak acid?
- Two 25.0-mL samples, one 0.100 M HCl and the other 0.100 M HF, are titrated with 0.200 M KOH. a. What is the volume of added base at the equivalence point for each titration?
Problem 62
Problem 62b
Two 25.0-mL samples, one 0.100 M HCl and the other 0.100 M HF, are titrated with 0.200 M KOH. b. Is the pH at the equivalence point for each titration acidic, basic, or neutral?
Problem 62c
Two 25.0-mL samples, one 0.100 M HCl and the other 0.100 M HF, are titrated with 0.200 M KOH. c. Which titration curve has the lower initial pH?
Problem 62d
Two 25.0-mL samples, one 0.100 M HCl and the other 0.100 M HF, are titrated with 0.200 M KOH.
d. Sketch each titration curve.
Problem 63a
Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. a. What is the volume of added acid at the equivalence point for each titration?
Problem 63b
Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. b. Is the pH at the equivalence point for each titration acidic, basic, or neutral?
Problem 63c
Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. c. Which titration curve has the lower initial pH?
Problem 63d
Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. d. Sketch each titration curve.
Problem 64b
The graphs labeled (a) and (b) show the titration curves for two equal-volume samples of bases, one weak and one strong. Both titrations were carried out with the same concentration of strong acid.
(ii) Which graph corresponds to the titration of the strong base and which one to the weak base?
Problem 65c
Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak monoprotic acid with a strong base and answer each question.
c. At what volume of added base does pH = pKa?
Ch.17 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
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