Problem 27
Which of these processes is spontaneous? a. the combustion of natural gas b. the extraction of iron metal from iron ore c. a hot drink cooling to room temperature d. drawing heat energy from the ocean's surface to power a ship
Problem 28
Which of these processes are nonspontaneous? Are the nonspontaneous processes impossible? a. a bike going up a hill b. a meteor falling to Earth c. obtaining hydrogen gas from liquid water d. a ball rolling down a hill
Problem 29
Two systems, each composed of two particles represented by circles, have 20 J of total energy. Which system, A or B, has the greater entropy? Why?
Problem 30
Two systems, each composed of three particles represented by circles, have 30 J of total energy. How many energetically equivalent ways can you distribute the particles in each system? Which system has greater entropy?
Problem 31
Calculate the change in entropy that occurs in the system when 1.00 mole of isopropyl alcohol (C3H8O) melts at its melting point (-89.5 °C). See Table 11.9 for heats of fusion.
Problem 32
Calculate the change in entropy that occurs in the system when 1.00 mole of diethyl ether (C4H10O) condenses from a gas to a liquid at its normal boiling point (34.6 °C). See Table 11.7 for heats of vaporization.
Problem 35a
Without doing any calculations, determine the sign of ΔSsys for each chemical reaction. a. 2 KClO3(s) → 2 KCl(s) + 3 O2( g)
Problem 35b
Without doing any calculations, determine the sign of ΔSsys for each chemical reaction. b. CH2=CH2( g) + H2( g) → CH3CH3( g)
Problem 37a
Without doing any calculations, determine the signs of ΔSsys and ΔS surr for each chemical reaction. In addition, predict under what temperatures (all temperatures, low temperatures, or high temperatures), if any, the reaction is spontaneous. a. C3H8(g) + 5 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) ΔH°rxn = -2044 kJ
Problem 37c
Without doing any calculations, determine the signs of ΔSsys and ΔSsurr for each chemical reaction. In addition, predict under what temperatures (all temperatures, low temperatures, or high temperatures), if any, the reaction is spontaneous. c. 2 N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 N2O(g) ΔH°rxn = +163.2 kJ
Problem 39
Calculate ΔS surr at the indicated temperature for each reaction. d. ΔHrxn ° = +114 kJ; 77 K
Problem 41a
Given the values of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) a. ΔH°rxn = +115 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -263 J/K; T = 298 K
Problem 41c
Given the values of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) c. ΔH°rxn = -115 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -263 J>K; T = 298 K
Problem 42a
Given the values of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) a. ΔH°rxn = -95 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -157 J/K; T = 298 K
Problem 42c
Given the values of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) c. ΔH°rxn = +95 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -157 J/K; T = 298 K
- Calculate the change in Gibbs free energy for each of the sets of ΔH rxn, ΔSrxn, and T given in Problem 42. Predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous at the temperature indicated. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.)
Problem 44
Problem 46
Calculate the free energy change for this reaction at 25 °C. Is the reaction spontaneous? (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) 2 Ca(s) + O2( g) → 2 CaO(s) ΔH° rxn = -1269.8 kJ; ΔS° rxn = -364.6 J/K
Problem 47
Fill in the blanks in the table. Both ΔH and ΔS refer to the system.
Problem 48d
Predict the conditions (high temperature, low temperature, all temperatures, or no temperatures) under which each reaction is spontaneous. d. 2 NO2(g) → 2 NO(g) + O2(g) (endothermic)
Problem 49
How does the molar entropy of a substance change with increasing temperature?
Problem 51e
For each pair of substances, choose the one that you expect to have the higher standard molar entropy (S°) at 25 °C. Explain your choices. e. NO2( g); CH3CH2CH3( g)
Problem 53a
Rank each set of substances in order of increasing standard molar entropy (S°). Explain your reasoning. a. NH3(g); Ne(g); SO2(g); CH3CH2OH(g); He(g)
Problem 53b
Rank each set of substances in order of increasing standard molar entropy (S°). Explain your reasoning. b. H2O(s); H2O(l ); H2O( g)
Problem 54c
Rank each set of substances in order of increasing standard molar entropy (S°). Explain your reasoning. c. C(s, graphite); C(s, diamond); C(s, amorphous)
Problem 55b
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn . b. C(s) + H2O(g) → CO(g) + H2(g)
Problem 55c
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn. c. CO( g) + H2O( g) → H2( g) + CO2( g)
Problem 55d
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn. d. 2 H2S(g) + 3 O2(g) → 2 H2O(l) + 2 SO2(g)
Problem 56a
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔSrxn ° . a. 3 NO2( g) + H2O(l ) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO( g)
Problem 56b
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn. b. Cr2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) → 2 Cr(s) + 3 CO2(g)
Problem 56c
Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔS°rxn for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize the sign of ΔS°rxn . c. SO2( g) + 1 2 O2( g) → SO3( g)
