Without doing any calculations, determine the sign of ΔSsys for each chemical reaction. a. Mg(s) + Cl2(g) → MgCl2(s) b. 2 H2S(g) + 3 O2(g) → 2 H2O(g) + 2 SO2(g) c. 2 O3(g) → 3 O2(g) d. HCl(g) + NH3(g) → NH4Cl(s)
Calculate ΔSsurr at the indicated temperature for each reaction. d. ΔH°rxn = +114 kJ; 77 K
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Key Concepts
Entropy (ΔS)
Enthalpy (ΔH)
Gibbs Free Energy and Surrounding Entropy
Given the values of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) c. ΔH°rxn = -115 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -263 J/K; T = 298 K
Without doing any calculations, determine the signs of ΔSsys and ΔSsurr for each chemical reaction. In addition, predict under what temperatures (all temperatures, low temperatures, or high temperatures), if any, the reaction is spontaneous. c. 2 N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 N2O(g) ΔH°rxn = +163.2 kJ
Without doing any calculations, determine the signs of ΔSsys and ΔS surr for each chemical reaction. In addition, predict under what temperatures (all temperatures, low temperatures, or high temperatures), if any, the reaction is spontaneous. a. C3H8(g) + 5 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g) ΔH°rxn = -2044 kJ
Given the values of ΔH°rxn, ΔS°rxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontaneous. (Assume that all reactants and products are in their standard states.) a. ΔH°rxn = +115 kJ; ΔS°rxn = -263 J/K; T = 298 K