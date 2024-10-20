Problem 37a
Balance each redox reaction occurring in acidic aqueous solution. a. K(s) + Cr3+(aq) ¡ Cr(s) + K+(aq)
Problem 37c
Balance each redox reaction occurring in acidic aqueous solution. c. BrO3-(aq) + N2H4(g) ¡ Br-(aq) + N2(g)
Problem 38a
Balance each redox reaction occurring in acidic aqueous solution. a. Zn(s) + Sn2+(aq) ¡ Zn2+(aq) + Sn(s)
Problem 38b
Balance each redox reaction occurring in acidic aqueous solution. b. Mg(s) + Cr3+(aq) ¡ Mg2+(aq) + Cr(s)
Problem 38c
Balance each redox reaction occurring in acidic aqueous solution. c. MnO4-(aq) + Al(s) ¡ Mn2+(aq) + Al3+(aq)
Problem 40a
Balance each redox reaction occurring in acidic aqueous solution. a. I-(aq) + NO2-(aq) ¡ I2(s) + NO(g)
Problem 40c
Balance each redox reaction occurring in acidic aqueous solution. c. NO3-(aq) + Sn2+(aq) ¡ Sn4+(aq) + NO(g)
Problem 41a
Balance each redox reaction occurring in basic aqueous solution. a. H2O2(aq) + ClO2(aq) ¡ ClO2-(aq) + O2(g)
Problem 41b
Balance each redox reaction occurring in basic aqueous solution. b. Al(s) + MnO4-(aq) ¡ MnO2(s) + Al(OH)4-(aq)
Problem 42a
Balance each redox reaction occurring in basic aqueous solution. a. MnO4-(aq) + Br-(aq) ¡ MnO2(s) + BrO3-(aq)
Problem 42b
Balance each redox reaction occurring in basic aqueous solution. b. Ag(s) + CN-(aq) + O2(g) ¡ Ag(CN)2-(aq)
Problem 42c
Balance each redox reaction occurring in basic aqueous solution. c. NO2-(aq) + Al(s) ¡ NH3(g) + AlO2-(aq)
Problem 44a
Sketch a voltaic cell for each redox reaction. Label the anode and cathode and indicate the half-reaction that occurs at each electrode and the species present in each solution. Also indicate the direction of electron flow. a. Ni2+(aq) + Mg(s) ¡ Ni(s) + Mg2+(aq)
Problem 45
Calculate the standard cell potential for each of the electro- chemical cells in Problem 43.
Problem 47d
Consider the voltaic cell:
d. Indicate the direction of anion and cation flow in the salt bridge
Problem 49
Use line notation to represent each electrochemical cell in Problem 43.
Problem 51
Make a sketch of the voltaic cell represented by the line nota- tion. Write the overall balanced equation for the reaction and calculate Ec°ell. Sn(s) | Sn2+(aq) || NO( g) | NO3-(aq), H+(aq) | Pt(s)
Problem 53a
Determine whether or not each redox reaction occurs spontaneously in the forward direction. a. Ni(s) + Zn2+(aq) ¡ Ni2+(aq) + Zn(s)
Problem 54b
Determine whether or not each redox reaction occurs spontaneously in the forward direction. b. 2 Ag+(aq) + Ni(s) ¡ 2 Ag(s) + Ni2+(aq)
Problem 55
Which metal could you use to reduce Mn2+ ions but not Mg2+ ions?
Problem 56
Which metal can be oxidized with an Sn2+ solution but not with an Fe2+ solution?
Problem 57a
Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HCl. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox reaction showing what happens when the metal dissolves. a. Al
Problem 59a
Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HNO3. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox reaction showing what happens when the metal dissolves. a. Cu
Problem 60a
Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HIO3. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox equation for the reaction that occurs. a. Au
Problem 61a
Calculate Ec°ell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. a. 2 Cu(s) + Mn2+(aq) ¡ 2 Cu+(aq) + Mn(s)
Problem 61b
Calculate Ec°ell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. b. MnO2(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + Zn(s) ¡ Mn2+(aq) + 2H2O(l) + Zn2+(aq)
Problem 62a
Calculate Ec°ell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. a. O2(g) + 2 H2O(l) + 4 Ag(s) ¡ 4 OH-(aq) + 4 Ag+(aq)
Problem 62c
Calculate Ec°ell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. c. PbO2(s) + 4 H+(aq) + Sn(s) ¡ Pb2+(aq) + 2H2O(l) + Sn2+(aq)
Problem 63
Which metal cation is the best oxidizing agent? a. Pb2+ b. Cr3+ c. Fe2+ d. Sn2+
Problem 65c
Use tabulated electrode potentials to calculate ∆Gr°xn for each reaction at 25 °C. c. MnO2(s) + 4 H+(aq) + Cu(s) ¡ Mn2+(aq) + 2H2O(l) + Cu2+(aq)
Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
Back