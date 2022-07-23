Chapter 7, Problem 79
Ionization involves completely removing an electron from an atom. How much energy is required to ionize a hydrogen atom in its ground (or lowest energy) state? What wavelength of light contains enough energy in a single photon to ionize a hydrogen atom?
Video transcript
The human eye contains a molecule called 11-cis-retinal that changes shape when struck with light of sufficient energy. The change in shape triggers a series of events that results in an electrical signal being sent to the brain that results in vision. The minimum energy required to change the conformation of 11-cis-retinal within the eye is about 164 kJ>mol. Calculate the longest wavelength visible to the human eye.
An argon ion laser puts out 5.0 W of continuous power at a wavelength of 532 nm. The diameter of the laser beam is 5.5 mm. If the laser is pointed toward a pinhole with a diameter of 1.2 mm, how many photons travel through the pinhole per second? Assume that the light intensity is equally distributed throughout the entire cross-sectional area of the beam. (1 W = 1 J/s)
An X-ray photon of wavelength 0.989 nm strikes a surface. The emitted electron has a kinetic energy of 969 eV. What is the binding energy of the electron in kJ>mol? [KE = 12 mv2; 1 electron volt (eV) = 1.602 * 10 - 19 J]
The energy required to ionize sodium is 496 kJ/mol. What minimum frequency of light is required to ionize sodium?
Suppose that in an alternate universe, the possible values of l are the integer values from 0 to n (instead of 0 to n - 1). Assuming no other differences between this imaginary universe and ours, how many orbitals would exist in each level? a. n = 1 b. n = 2 c. n = 3
Suppose that, in an alternate universe, the possible values of ml are the integer values including 0 ranging from -l -1 to l +1 (instead of simply -l to +l). How many orbitals exist in each sublevel? a. s sublevel b. p sublevel c. d sublevel