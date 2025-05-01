Problem 74c
List the products of each alcohol reaction. c.
Problem 74d
List the products of each alcohol reaction. d.
Problem 75c
Name each aldehyde or ketone. c.
Problem 75d
Name each aldehyde or ketone. d.
Problem 76a
Draw the structure of each aldehyde or ketone. a. hexanal
Problem 76b
Draw the structure of each aldehyde or ketone.
b. 2-pentanone
Problem 76c
Draw the structure of each aldehyde or ketone. c. 2-methylbutanal
Problem 77
Determine the product of the addition reaction.
Problem 78
Determine the product of the addition reaction.
Problem 79a
Name each carboxylic acid or ester.
Problem 79b
Name each carboxylic acid or ester.
Problem 79c
Name each carboxylic acid or ester.
Problem 79d
Name each carboxylic acid or ester.
Problem 80a
Draw the structure of each carboxylic acid or ester. a. pentanoic acid
Problem 80b
Draw the structure of each carboxylic acid or ester. b. methyl hexanoate
Problem 80c
Draw the structure of each carboxylic acid or ester. c. 3-ethylheptanoic acid
Problem 80d
Draw the structure of each carboxylic acid or ester.
d. butyl ethanoate
Problem 81a
Determine the products of each carboxylic acid reaction. a.
Problem 82a
Determine the products of each carboxylic acid reaction. a.
Problem 82b
Determine the products of each carboxylic acid reaction. b.
Problem 83a
Name each ether. a.
Problem 83b
Name each ether. b.
Problem 83c
Name each ether. c.
Problem 84a
Draw the structure for each ether.
a. ethyl propyl ether
Problem 84c
Draw the structure for each ether. c. methyl hexyl ether
Problem 85a
Name each amine
a.
Problem 85b
Name each amine b.
Problem 86b
Draw the structure for each amine.
b. triethylamine
Problem 86c
Draw the structure for each amine. c. butylethylamine
Problem 87a
Classify each amine reaction as acid–base or condensation and list its products. a. CH3NHCH3 + HCl →
Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
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