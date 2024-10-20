Problem 33
Based on the molecular formula, determine whether each compound is an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. (Assume that the hydrocarbons are noncyclical and there is no more than one multiple bond.) a. C5H12 b. C3H6 c. C7H12 d. C11H22
Problem 34
Based on the molecular formula, determine whether each com- pound is an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. (Assume that the hydro- carbons are noncyclical and there is no more than one multiple bond.)
a. C8H16 b. C4H6 c. C7H16 d. C2H2
Problem 35
Write structural formulas for each of the nine structural isomers of heptane.
Problem 36
Write structural formulas for any 6 of the 18 structural isomers of octane.
Problem 37
Determine whether each compound exhibits optical isomerism c.
Problem 38c
Determine whether each compound exhibits optical isomerism c.
Problem 39c
Determine whether the molecules in each pair are the same or enantiomers. c.
Problem 40c
Determine whether the molecules in each pair are the same or enantiomers. c.
Problem 41b
Name each alkane.
b.
Problem 41c
Name each alkane.
c.
Problem 41d
Name each alkane. d.
Problem 42c
Name each alkane. c.
Problem 43a
Draw a structure for each alkane. a. 3-ethylhexane
Problem 43b
Draw a structure for each alkane.
b. 3-ethyl-3-methylpentane
Problem 43d
Draw a structure for each alkane. d. 4,7-diethyl-2,2-dimethylnonane
Problem 44c
Draw a structure for each alkane. c. 4-ethyl-2,2-dimethylhexane
Problem 45
Complete and balance each hydrocarbon combustion reaction. b.CH3CH2CH=CH2 +O2 →
Problem 46c
Complete and balance each hydrocarbon combustion reaction. c. CH≡CCH2CH3 + O2 →
Problem 47a
List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reaction. (Assume monosubstitution.) a. CH3CH3 + Br2 →
Problem 47c
List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reac- tion. (Assume monosubstitution.)
c. CH2Cl2 + Br2 →
Problem 47d
List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reaction. (Assume monosubstitution.) d.
Problem 48c
List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reaction. (Assume monosubstitution.)
c. CH3CH2CH2CH3 + Cl2
Problem 48d
List all the possible products for each alkane substitution reaction. (Assume monosubstitution.) d. CH3CHBr2 + Br2 →
Problem 50
Write structural formulas for each of the possible isomers of n-pentyne that are formed by moving the position of the triple bond.
Problem 51c
Name each alkene. c.
Problem 52c
Name each alkene. c.
Problem 53b
Name each alkyne. b.
Problem 53d
Name each alkyne. d.
Problem 54c
Name each alkyne. c.
Problem 54d
Name each alkyne. d.
