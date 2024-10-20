Problem 84a
According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the highest bond order? O2, O2- , O22-
Problem 84b
According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the highest bond energy? O2, O2- , O22-
Problem 84c
According to MO theory, which molecule or ion has the shortest bond length? O2, O2- , O22-
Problem 87
Draw an MO energy diagram for CO. (Use the energy ordering of O2.) Predict the bond order and make a sketch of the lowest energy bonding molecular orbital.
Problem 88
Draw an energy diagram for HCl. Predict the bond order and make a sketch of the lowest energy bonding molecular orbital.
Problem 92d
The genetic code is based on four different bases with the structures shown here. Assign a geometry and hybridization to each interior atom in these four bases. d. guanine
Problem 94a
The structure of acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) is shown here. How many π bonds are present in acetylsalicylic acid?
Problem 94b
The structure of acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin) is shown here. How many sigma bonds?
Problem 95a
Most vitamins can be classified as either fat soluble, which results in their tendency to accumulate in the body (so that taking too much can be harmful), or water soluble, which results in their tendency to be quickly eliminated from the body in urine. Examine the structural formulas and space-filling models of these vitamins and determine whether each one is fat soluble (mostly nonpolar) or water soluble (mostly polar). (a) vitamin C
Problem 95c
Most vitamins can be classified as either fat soluble, which results in their tendency to accumulate in the body (so that taking too much can be harmful), or water soluble, which results in their tendency to be quickly eliminated from the body in urine. Examine the structural formulas and space-filling models of these vitamins and determine whether each one is fat soluble (mostly nonpolar) or water soluble (mostly polar). (c) niacin (vitamin B3)
Problem 96
Water does not easily remove grease from dishes or hands because grease is nonpolar and water is polar. The addition of soap to water, however, allows the grease to dissolve. Study the structure of sodium stearate (a soap) and describe how it works.
Problem 97
Draw a molecular orbital energy diagram for ClF. (Assume that the sp orbitals are lower in energy than the p orbitals.) What is the bond order in ClF?
Problem 98a
Draw Lewis structures and MO diagrams for CN+ , CN, and CN- . According to the Lewis model, which species is most stable?
Problem 100
The compound C3H4 has two double bonds. Describe its bonding and geometry, using a valence bond approach.
Problem 101
Draw the structure of a molecule with the formula C4H6Cl2 that has a dipole moment of 0.
Problem 102
Draw the structures of two compounds that have the composition CH3NO2 and have all three H atoms bonded to the C. Predict which compound has the larger ONO bond angle.
Problem 103a
How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? a. N2O5
Problem 103b
How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? b. C2H5NO (four C-H bonds and one O-H bond)
Problem 104
Indicate which orbitals overlap to form the s bonds in each compound. a. BeBr2 b. HgCl2 c. ICN
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
