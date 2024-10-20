Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition

Back
General Chemistry - Tro 6th Chemistry: A Molecular Approach - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving102 solutions
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements96 solutions
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds121 solutions
Ch.4 - Chemical Reactions and Chemical Quantities49 solutions
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions76 solutions
Ch.6 - Gases100 solutions
Ch.7 - Thermochemistry83 solutions
Ch.8 - The Quantum-Mechanical Model of the Atom49 solutions
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements75 solutions
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model78 solutions
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory79 solutions
Ch.12 - Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces38 solutions
Ch.13 - Solids & Modern Materials34 solutions
Ch.14 - Solutions63 solutions
Ch.15 - Chemical Kinetics84 solutions
Ch.16 - Chemical Equilibrium52 solutions
Ch.17 - Acids and Bases108 solutions
Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium127 solutions
Ch.19 - Free Energy & Thermodynamics74 solutions
Ch.20 - Electrochemistry88 solutions
Ch.21 - Radioactivity & Nuclear Chemistry49 solutions
Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry138 solutions