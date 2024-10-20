Problem 50

Use the Born–Haber cycle and data from Appendix IIB and Table 10.3 to calculate the lattice energy of MgO. (ΔH sub for magnesium is 137 kJ/mol; IE 1 and IE 2 for magnesium are 738 kJ/mol and 1450 kJ/mol, respectively; EA 1 and EA 2 for O are −141 kJ/mol and 744 kJ/mol, respectively.)