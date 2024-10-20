Problem 53c
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. O 2s2sp4
Problem 54a
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. F 2s22p5
Problem 54c
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. Be 2s2
Problem 56
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in SF2. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 98.2° ?
Problem 57
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configuration of carbon before and after sp3 hybridization.
Problem 58
Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations of carbon before and after sp hybridization.
Problem 59
Which hybridization scheme allows the formation of at least one p bond? sp3, sp2, sp3d2
Problem 60
Which hybridization scheme allows the central atom to form more than four bonds? sp3, sp3d, sp2
Problem 63a
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 11.6 and 11.7. a. CCl4
Problem 63b
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 11.6 and 11.7. b. NH3
Problem 63c
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 11.6 and 11.7. c. OF2
Problem 65a
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 11.6 and 11.7. a. COCl2 (carbon is the central atom)
Problem 65d
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 11.6 and 11.7. d. I3–
Problem 66
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. a. SO32 -
Problem 68
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule that contains more than one interior atom. Indicate the hybridization about each interior atom. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. c. C2H6 (skeletal structure H3CCH3)
Problem 71
Consider the structure of the amino acid alanine. Indicate the hybridization about each interior atom.
Problem 72
Consider the structure of the amino acid aspartic acid. Indicate the hybridization about each interior atom.
Problem 73
Sketch the bonding molecular orbital that results from the linear combination of two 1s orbitals. Indicate the region where interference occurs and state the kind of interference (constructive or destructive).
Problem 75
Draw an MO energy diagram and predict the bond order of Be2+ and Be2- . Do you expect these molecules to exist in the gas phase?
Problem 76
Draw an MO energy diagram and predict the bond order of Li2+ and Li2-. Do you expect these molecules to exist in the gas phase?
Problem 77
Sketch the bonding and antibonding molecular orbitals that result from linear combinations of the 2px atomic orbitals in a homonuclear diatomic molecule. (The 2px orbitals are those whose lobes are oriented along the bonding axis.)
Problem 78
Sketch the bonding and antibonding molecular orbitals that result from linear combinations of the 2pz atomic orbitals in a homonuclear diatomic molecule. (The 2pz orbitals are those whose lobes are oriented perpendicular to the bonding axis.) How do these molecular orbitals differ from those obtained from linear combinations of the 2py atomic orbitals? (The 2py orbitals are also oriented perpendicular to the bonding axis, but also perpendicular to the 2pz orbitals.)
Problem 79a
Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at lower energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? a. 4
Problem 79c
Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at lower energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? c. 8
Problem 79d
Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the p2p orbitals lie at lower energy than the s2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? d. 9
Problem 80a
Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at higher energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? a. 10
Problem 80c
Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at higher energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? c. 13
Problem 80d
Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at higher energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? d. 14
Problem 81
Use molecular orbital theory to predict if each molecule or ion exists in a relatively stable form. a. Li22+ b. Li2 c. Be22+ d. C22+
Problem 82a
Use molecular orbital theory to predict if each molecule or ion exists in a relatively stable form. a. F22–
