Problem 31a
Identify each substance as an acid or a base and write a chemical equation showing how it is an acid or a base according to the Arrhenius definition. a. HNO3(aq)
Problem 31c
Identify each substance as an acid or a base and write a chemical equation showing how it is an acid or a base according to the Arrhenius definition. c. KOH(aq)
Problem 33a
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. a. H2CO3(aq) + H2O(l )H3O+(aq) + HCO3- (aq)
Problem 33b
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. b. NH3(aq) + H2O(l )NH4+(aq) + OH-(aq)
Problem 33d
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. d. C5H5N(aq) + H2O(l )C5H5NH+(aq) + OH-(aq)
Problem 34b
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. b. CH3NH2(aq) + H2O(l )CH3NH3+(aq) + OH-(aq)
Problem 34c
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. c. CO32 - (aq) + H2O(l )HCO3-(aq) + OH-(aq)
Problem 35c
Write the formula for the conjugate acid of each base. c. HCO3–
Problem 36a
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. a. H2SO4
Problem 36b
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. b. HBr
Problem 36c
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. c. HI
Problem 36d
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. d. HCHO2
Problem 37
Both H2O and H2PO4- are amphoteric. Write an equation to show how each substance can act as an acid and another equation to show how each can act as a base.
Problem 39a
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). a. HNO3
Problem 39b
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). b. HCl
Problem 39c
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). c. HBr
Problem 39d
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). d. H2SO3
Problem 40a
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). a. HF
Problem 40b
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). b. HCHO2
Problem 40c
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). c. H2SO4
Problem 40d
Classify each acid as strong or weak. If the acid is weak, write an expression for the acid ionization constant (Ka). d. H2CO3
Problem 43
Rank the solutions in order of decreasing [H3O+]: 0.10 M HCl; 0.10 M HF; 0.10 M HClO; 0.10 M HC6H5O.
Problem 46c
Pick the stronger base from each pair. c. NO2– or NO3–
Problem 53a
Calculate [H3O+] and [OH-] for each solution at 25 °C. a. pH = 8.55
Problem 53b
Calculate [H3O+] and [OH-] for each solution at 25 °C. b. pH = 11.23
Problem 55
Complete the table. (All solutions are at 25 °C.)
Problem 56
Complete the table. (All solutions are at 25 °C.)
Problem 57
Like all equilibrium constants, the value of Kw depends on temperature. At body temperature (37 °C), Kw = 2.4 * 10-14. What are the [H3O+] and pH of pure water at body temperature?
Problem 58
The value of Kw increases with increasing temperature. Is the autoionization of water endothermic or exothermic?
Problem 59
Calculate the pH of each acid solution. Explain how the resulting pH values demonstrate that the pH of an acid solution should carry as many digits to the right of the decimal place as the number of significant figures in the concentration of the solution. [H3O+] = 0.044 M [H3O+] = 0.045 M [H3O+] = 0.046 M
