Problem 61a
For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH–], and pH. a. 0.25 M HCl
Problem 61b
For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH–], and pH. b. 0.015 M HNO3
Problem 61d
For each strong acid solution, determine [H3O+], [OH–], and pH. d. a solution that is 0.655% HNO3 by mass (assume a density of 1.01 g/mL for the solution)
Problem 63
What mass of HI must be present in 0.250 L of solution to obtain a solution with each pH value?
a. pH = 1.25 b. pH = 1.75 c. pH = 2.85
Problem 64
What mass of HClO4 must be present in 0.500 L of solution to obtain a solution with each pH value? a. pH = 2.50 b. pH = 1.50 c. pH = 0.50
Problem 65
What is the pH of a solution in which 121 mL of HCl(g), measured at and 0.855 atm, is dissolved in 1.5 L of aqueous solution?
Problem 67
Determine the [H3O+] and pH of a 0.200 M solution of benzoic acid.
Problem 68
Determine the [H3O+] and pH of a 0.100 M solution of formic acid.
Problem 69
Determine the pH of an HNO2 solution of each concentration. In which cases can you not make the simplifying assumption that x is small? a. 0.500 M b. 0.100 M c. 0.0100 M
Problem 70
Determine the pH of an HF solution of each concentration. In which cases can you not make the simplifying assumption that x is small? (Ka for HF is 6.8×10–4.) a. 0.250 M b. 0.0500 M c. 0.0250 M
Problem 73
A 0.185 M solution of a weak acid (HA) has a pH of 2.95. Calculate the acid ionization constant (Ka) for the acid.
Problem 75
Determine the percent ionization of a 0.100 M HCN solution.
Problem 76
Determine the percent ionization of a 0.250 M solution of benzoic acid.
- What is the percent ionization of an acetic acid solution at the following concentrations? a. 1.00 M b. 0.500 M c. 0.100 M d. 0.0500 M
Problem 77
Problem 78a
Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. a. 1.00 M
Problem 78d
Calculate the percent ionization of a formic acid solution having the given concentration. d. 0.0500 M
Problem 79
A 0.148 M solution of a monoprotic acid has a percent ionization of 1.55%. Determine the acid ionization constant (Ka) for the acid.
- Find the pH and percent ionization of each HF solution. (Ka for HF is 6.8 * 10^-4.) a. 0.250 M HF b. 0.100 M HF c. 0.050 M HF.
Problem 81
- Find the pH and percent ionization of a 0.100 M solution of a weak monoprotic acid given the following Ka values: a. Ka = 1.0 * 10^-5, b. Ka = 1.0 * 10^-3, c. Ka = 1.0 * 10^-1.
Problem 82
Problem 83a
Find the pH of each mixture of acids. a. 0.115 M in HBr and 0.125 M in HCHO2
Problem 83b,c,d
Find the pH of each mixture of acids. b. 0.150 M in HNO2 and 0.085 M in HNO3 c. 0.185 M in HCHO2 and 0.225 M in HC2H3O2 d. 0.050 M in acetic acid and 0.050 M in hydrocyanic acid
Problem 84
Find the pH of each mixture of acids. a. 0.075 M in HNO3 and 0.175 M in HC7H5O2 b. 0.020 M in HBr and 0.015 M in HClO4 c. 0.095 M in HF and 0.225 M in HC6H5O d. 0.100 M in formic acid and 0.050 M in hypochlorous acid
Problem 85
For each strong base solution, determine [OH–], [H3O+], pH, and pOH. a. 0.15 M NaOH b. 1.5×10–3 M Ca(OH)2 c. 4.8×10–4 M Sr(OH)2 d. 8.7×10–5 M KOH
Problem 86a
For each strong base solution, determine [OH–], [H3O+], pH, and pOH. a. 8.77×10–3 M LiOH
Problem 86b
For each strong base solution, determine [OH–], [H3O+], pH, and pOH. b. 0.0112 M Ba(OH)2
Problem 86c
For each strong base solution, determine [OH–], [H3O+], pH, and pOH. c. 1.9×10–4 M KOH
Problem 87
Determine the pH of a solution that is 3.55% KOH by mass. Assume that the solution has density of 1.01 g/mL.
Problem 92a
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH–. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. a. CO32–
Problem 92b
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH–. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. b. C6H5NH2
Problem 92c
Write equations showing how each weak base ionizes water to form OH–. Also write the corresponding expression for Kb. c. C2H5NH2
Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
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