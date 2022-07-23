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Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.17 - Acids and BasesProblem 36a
Chapter 17, Problem 36a

Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. a. H2SO4

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Identify the acid in the problem: \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 \) (sulfuric acid).
Recall that a conjugate base is formed by removing a proton (\( \text{H}^+ \)) from the acid.
Remove one \( \text{H}^+ \) ion from \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 \), which leaves \( \text{HSO}_4^- \).
Recognize that the charge of the conjugate base is one less than the original acid due to the loss of a proton.
Write the formula for the conjugate base: \( \text{HSO}_4^- \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

In acid-base chemistry, a conjugate acid-base pair consists of two species that differ by the presence of a proton (H+). When an acid donates a proton, it transforms into its conjugate base, while the base that accepts the proton becomes its conjugate acid. Understanding this relationship is crucial for identifying the conjugate base of any given acid.

Sulfuric Acid (H2SO4)

Sulfuric acid (H2SO4) is a strong diprotic acid, meaning it can donate two protons (H+) in solution. The first dissociation produces the hydrogen sulfate ion (HSO4-), and the second dissociation leads to the sulfate ion (SO4^2-). Recognizing the structure and behavior of sulfuric acid is essential for determining its conjugate base.
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Identifying Conjugate Bases

To find the conjugate base of an acid, one must remove a proton from the acid's formula. For H2SO4, the removal of one proton yields HSO4-, which is the conjugate base of H2SO4. If another proton is removed from HSO4-, the resulting species is SO4^2-, which is the conjugate base of HSO4-. This stepwise removal is key to understanding acid-base relationships.
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Related Practice
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Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. d. HCHO2

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In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. c. CO32–(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HCO3(aq) + OH(aq)

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Textbook Question

In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. b. CH3NH2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ CH3NH3+(aq) + OH(aq)

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Write the formula for the conjugate acid of each base. c. HCO3–

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Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. c. HI