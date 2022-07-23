Textbook Question
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. d. HCHO2
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. d. HCHO2
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. c. CO32–(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HCO3–(aq) + OH–(aq)
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. b. CH3NH2(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ CH3NH3+(aq) + OH–(aq)
Write the formula for the conjugate acid of each base. c. HCO3–
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. b. HBr
Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. c. HI