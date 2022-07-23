Identifying Conjugate Bases

To find the conjugate base of an acid, one must remove a proton from the acid's formula. For H2SO4, the removal of one proton yields HSO4-, which is the conjugate base of H2SO4. If another proton is removed from HSO4-, the resulting species is SO4^2-, which is the conjugate base of HSO4-. This stepwise removal is key to understanding acid-base relationships.