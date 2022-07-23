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Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.17 - Acids and BasesProblem 36d
Chapter 17, Problem 36d

Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. d. HCHO2

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Identify the given acid: The acid provided is formic acid, with the chemical formula \( \text{HCHO}_2 \).
Understand the concept of a conjugate base: A conjugate base is formed when an acid donates a proton (\( \text{H}^+ \)).
Remove a proton from the acid: To find the conjugate base, remove one \( \text{H}^+ \) ion from \( \text{HCHO}_2 \).
Write the formula for the conjugate base: After removing the \( \text{H}^+ \), the remaining species is \( \text{CHO}_2^- \).
Verify the charge: Ensure the charge is correct. The removal of a \( \text{H}^+ \) from a neutral molecule results in a negatively charged ion, \( \text{CHO}_2^- \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

In acid-base chemistry, a conjugate acid-base pair consists of two species that differ by the presence or absence of a proton (H+). When an acid donates a proton, it forms its conjugate base, while the base that accepts the proton becomes its conjugate acid. Understanding this relationship is crucial for identifying the conjugate base of any given acid.

Formic Acid (HCHO2)

Formic acid, or HCHO2, is a simple carboxylic acid that can donate a proton to form its conjugate base. Recognizing the structure of formic acid helps in determining its conjugate base, which is formed by removing a hydrogen ion from the acid. This understanding is essential for accurately writing the formula for the conjugate base.
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Chemical Formula Representation

Chemical formulas represent the composition of a substance, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For acids and their conjugate bases, the formula changes based on the loss or gain of protons. Knowing how to manipulate chemical formulas is vital for deriving the correct formula for the conjugate base from the given acid.
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