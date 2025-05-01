A gene with 1500 nucleotides will code for how many amino acids?
Which of the following features of the genetic code is incorrect?
Which of the following techniques was used to decipher the genetic code?
Which anticodon carries the amino acid serine?
Which amino acid corresponds to anticodon AAG?
Which of the following statements about transfer RNA (tRNA) is true?
In eukaryotes, which of the following ribosomal subunits is responsible for catalyzing the formation of peptide linkage between two amino acids during translation?
Where does translation occur in a cell?
The direction of polypeptide elongation during protein synthesis is _____.
Identify the end product of gene expression.
The _____ is critical for the protein's function and stability.
What is the protein structure formed by linking the amino acids together by peptide bonds?
Which of the following types of mutations can affect protein synthesis?