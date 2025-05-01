The enzymes in the lac operon are grouped into three namely, lacZ, lacY, and lacA. Which of these enzymes is a permease which aids in the transfer of lactose into the cell?
Lac operon is an operon that is involved in the regulation of lactose metabolism in several enteric bacteria including Escherichia coli. What happens if a mutation occurs in the lacA gene of the structural genes?
Consider the following lac operon genotype:
lacI⁺ lacZ⁻ lacY⁺ lacA⁺
Which of the following statements is therefore true?
In the regulation of bacterial genes, which one of the following is an example of a corepressor?
Attenuation is the process in which tryptophan regulates transcription and translation. Why is attenuation very important for bacteria?
If genes are kept on until the repressor is activated by a specific substance, it is referred to as a(n) ______ operon.
In the life cycle of bacteriophage T4, what function does the holin protein serve?
Which of the following represents the lambda phage's lytic and lysogenic cycle regulatory switch?
How does the presence or absence of glucose affect transcription regulation by the CAP-cAMP complex?
What region in a riboswitch binds the small molecule ligand?