A mutation that changes a codon for leucine to a codon for valine is an example of:
A point mutation that results in the creation of a premature stop codon in the DNA sequence, resulting in the production of a truncated protein, is termed:
What is the inheritance pattern of Xeroderma pigmentosum?
Identify the incorrect statement about spontaneous mutation.
Radiation can cause mutations in the genome in various ways. Which of the following is considered a chromosomal mutation which may be caused by radiation energy?
Which type of DNA damage can be repaired by the Base Excision Repair (BER) pathway?
The 5-bromouracil is an artificially generated molecule that can be incorporated into the DNA. Since it highly resembles thymine, it can replace the thymine's position in the DNA sequence. Which type of mutagenic agents does 5-bromouracil belong to?
Which of the following DNA repair mechanisms reduces the final error rate if some incorrect nucleotides escape the proofreading process and prevent base substitution mutation?
Which of the following enzymes ensures that the correct nucleotide is added to the expanding DNA strand by immediately removing the incorrect nucleotides?
"_______" is a mechanism that corrects DNA that is replicating throughout the cell cycle, whereas "_______"is a pathway that corrects DNA that is continuously being damaged by UV radiation, radiation, and mutagens