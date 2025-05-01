- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
If a yellow and round pea (GgWw) is crossed with a green and round pea (ggWw), using the Punnet square, what is the probability of producing a yellow and wrinkled pea in the F1 generation?
Morgan chose to investigate the color of the eyes in the monohybrid cross he conducted with Drosophila. He crossed a red-eyed female with a white-eyed male during the parent generation. It was unknown at the time whether the gene for eye color was on sex chromosomes or autosomes. Morgan concluded that the gene for eye color in Drosophila was on the X chromosome based on which of the following observations?
X-linked dominant traits are traits that are caused by mutations on the X chromosome and exhibit a dominant inheritance pattern. Which of the following is an example of an X-linked dominant trait?
Which of the following is a true statement about sex-influenced traits?
A cross was performed between individuals of genotypes AaBbCcDd and AaBbCcDd. What is the probability that their offspring will have the genotype AABbCcDD?
A white straight-eared (WwEe) female rabbit is crossed with a brown droopy-eared (wwee) male rabbit. They can produce offspring with the following genotypes except:
Smooth and yellow-seeded peas are dominant over wrinkled and green-seeded peas. If we cross a smooth (Rr) and green-seeded (yy) pea with a round (Rr) and yellow-seeded (Yy) pea, what is the probability of producing smooth-seeded peas?
A man (II-6) with MELAS syndrome wants to marry a woman (II-7) who is not affected with this syndrome. They (II-6 and II-7) visit a genetic counsellor because the syndrome has impacted all of the children of one of his (II-6) married sisters, and the woman (II-7) is concerned that if they marry, their children may be affected as well. An intern working under the genetic counselor whom they visited made four observations after analysing the pedigree given below. Identify which observation of the intern is not correct.
Examine the provided pedigree and decide which assertion(s) about it is/are false.
In the following pedigree, identify the mode of inheritance.