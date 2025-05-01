2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance / Sex-Linked Genes / Problem 2

Morgan chose to investigate the color of the eyes in the monohybrid cross he conducted with Drosophila. He crossed a red-eyed female with a white-eyed male during the parent generation. It was unknown at the time whether the gene for eye color was on sex chromosomes or autosomes. Morgan concluded that the gene for eye color in Drosophila was on the X chromosome based on which of the following observations?