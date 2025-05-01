Which of the following ideas makes up the modern synthesis of evolution?
In a biology class, students are asked to identify the concept that best describes the gradual development of organisms from simple forms to complex forms over generations.
If two species of frogs breed in different months, thereby preventing them from mating, what type of reproductive isolation is this?
Which one of the following approaches may be used to construct a phylogenetic tree of reptiles using DNA sequence data?
What information is commonly used to construct a phylogenetic tree?
In phylogenetics, what is meant by the term "parsimony" in the context of tree construction?