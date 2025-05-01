Which of the following statements regarding polyploidy is true?
The presence of five sets of chromosomes in a cell is called pentaploidy. What is the main cause of pentaploidy?
Which of the following statements correctly describes polyploidy?
What is the most likely explanation for the wide range of phenotypes observed in XX/XO and XY/XO mosaics?
A karyotype analysis of amniotic fluid cells from a pregnant woman revealed the presence of two Barr bodies. Determine the chromosomal disorder that the fetus may have.
A healthy married couple aged 38 years old consulted a physician about having a baby, they wanted to know if there are any genetic diseases that can arise from conceiving a child at their age. Which among the following diseases can manifest in their planned child?
Determine the type of chromosomal aberration in the image below.
Which of the following best describes interstitial deletion?
Which of the following is a potential consequence of a chromosomal deletion?
Dr. Xavier D. Chew wants to create a hybrid between a donkey (2n=62) and a horse (2n=64) to create a new species called a "don-horse." He plans to induce chromosome doubling in the hybrid to stabilize the genome. What is the most likely outcome regarding the fertility of the resulting don-horse?