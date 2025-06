6. Chromosomal Variation / Chromosomal Rearrangements: Duplications / Problem 10

Dr. Xavier D. Chew wants to create a hybrid between a donkey (2n=62) and a horse (2n=64) to create a new species called a "don-horse." He plans to induce chromosome doubling in the hybrid to stabilize the genome. What is the most likely outcome regarding the fertility of the resulting don-horse?