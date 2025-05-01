The trait for round seed (R) is dominant over wrinkled peas (r), and yellow pea color (Y) is dominant over green (y). A dihybrid cross between two heterozygous pea plants is performed (RrYy x RrYy). The following phenotypic frequencies are observed:

800 round yellow peas; 241 round green peas; 220 wrinkled yellow peas; 66 wrinkled green peas. Based on the above results, the statistical value calculated by the chi-squared test is as follows: