Suppose there are three linked genes corresponding to stem length (D), seed shape (C), and flower color (E). Given the following recombination frequencies:
D-C: 12%
D-E: 16%
C-E: 4%
Which of the following is the correct gene sequence?
A pea plant experiment is conducted to study the genetic linkage of two genes: seed color (Y, yellow or y, green) and seed shape (R, round or r, wrinkled). A dihybrid heterozygous (YyRr) plant is crossed with another dihybrid heterozygous (YyRr) plant. They produce the following progeny:
Yellow and round: 120
Yellow and wrinkled: 43
Green and round: 39
Green and wrinkled: 8
What is the chi-square value?
Suppose we cross a flower that is heterozygous for two traits and a tester. It then yields offspring with the following configurations:
Parental combination 1: 72
Parental combination 2: 56
Recombinant 1: 46
Recombinant 2: 30
What is the recombination frequency?
Suppose we cross a wild-type Drosophila with a mutant Drosophila that has vestigial wings and white eyes. We then perform a test cross with the F1 true-breeding individual and obtain the following result in the F2 progeny:
Using the chi-square test, which of the following conclusions is therefore true?
Assuming we have three linked genes for a specific plant. The allele for purple (P) flowers are dominant over the white (p) flowers, the allele for tall (T) plants is dominant over short (t) plants, and the allele for smooth (S) stems is dominant over the hairy (s). A testcross is performed by crossing a plant with PpTtSs genotype with the true-breeding plant with ppttss genotype. They yield the following progeny:
What are the genotypes of the offspring that have a double crossover allele combination?
Assuming we have three linked genes for a specific plant. The allele for purple (P) flowers are dominant over the white (p) flowers, the allele for tall (T) plants is dominant over short (t) plants, and the allele for smooth (S) stems is dominant over the hairy (s). A testcross is performed by crossing a plant with PpTtSs genotype with the true-breeding plant with ppttss genotype. They yield the following progeny:
What are the genotypes of the offspring containing the parental alleles?