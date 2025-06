4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage / Chi Square and Linkage / Problem 3

Suppose we cross a flower that is heterozygous for two traits and a tester. It then yields offspring with the following configurations:



Parental combination 1: 72

Parental combination 2: 56

Recombinant 1: 46

Recombinant 2: 30



What is the recombination frequency?