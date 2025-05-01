- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
In a family, a man and a woman have a child with Klinefelter syndrome caused by nondisjunction during meiosis. The child has an extra X chromosome, resulting in a karyotype of 47, XXY.
What is the genotype of the abnormal chromosome?
A man with color blindness and a woman with hemophilia have a daughter with Turner syndrome (XO) who is unaffected by both traits. What is the probability that the couple's next child will be a daughter with Turner syndrome once more?
Which of the following chromosomal arrangements reflects monosomy?
Monosomics and trisomics are usually inviable in Drosophila, with the exception of those on chromosome 4. The eyeless gene (ey) is recessive to normal eye and is found on chromosome 4. Determine the genotype of the trisomics in F1 progeny when a diplo-4 eyeless female (ey ey) is crossed with a triplo-4 normal eyed male (ey+ ey+ ey+).
Humans have 23 chromosome pairs and are diploid. However, an individual has an extra copy of chromosome 13 in addition to the homologous pair. Identify the name of this condition.
Klinefelter syndrome can affect the growth of testicles which can adversely impact testosterone production. Hence, which of the following tests can be used to diagnose this condition?
The phenomenon in which the genetic material is improperly separated causing one egg to contain two X chromosomes and leaving the other lacking an X chromosome is called: