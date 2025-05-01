Monosomics and trisomics are usually inviable in Drosophila, with the exception of those on chromosome 4. The eyeless gene (ey) is recessive to normal eye and is found on chromosome 4. Determine the genotype of the trisomics in F1 progeny when a diplo-4 eyeless female (ey ey) is crossed with a triplo-4 normal eyed male (ey+ ey+ ey+).

