Suppose you want to investigate a specific locus and the region of similarities in the DNA between genomes of two different species. If your information is protein sequences, which Basic Local Alignment Search Tool (BLAST) should you use?
Some genes are derived from a common ancestral gene and have diverged through speciation events in different species. These genes may share similar nucleotide sequences, perform similar functions, and have similar structures. These genes are called:
A researcher studying the genomes of two related species of plants finds that one of the species has several copies of a gene that is present in only one copy in the other species. The researcher suspects that gene duplication may have played a role in the divergence of these species.
The duplicated genes may acquire new functions through mutations in their regulatory regions or coding sequences, creating unique functional diversity. This process is known as:
Which bioinformatic tool involves comparing the genomes of multiple species to identify similarities and differences between them.
Mice genomes have high similarity to human genomes. About ___ of human genes are homologous to mice genes.
Why do scientists often use Drosophila in studying human diseases such as cancer?
Homologous sequences are considered to be orthologous if they were separated by: